Search

Advanced search

Hospital set to build £2.2m expansion

PUBLISHED: 14:15 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:15 21 October 2020

An artist's impression of the expanded emergency department at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH). Building begins this week. Picture: James Paget University Hospital.

An artist's impression of the expanded emergency department at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH). Building begins this week. Picture: James Paget University Hospital.

Archant

A £2.2m project to expand the emergency department at the James Paget University Hospital will get under way this week - as demand for treatment increases year-on-year, especially in the winter.

An artist's impression of the expanded emergency department at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH). Building begins this week. Picture: James Paget University Hospital. An artist's impression of the expanded emergency department at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH). Building begins this week. Picture: James Paget University Hospital.

The development will see part of the hospital’s front façade extended towards the main car park and re-built, providing more space to assess patients and for those waiting to be seen.

The new building will include:

• an expansion in the number of cubicles - from 11 to 14 – for the assessment and treatment of patients attending with more serious conditions,

• a larger waiting room, giving patients a more comfortable environment with space for social distancing,

• more space for patient ‘triage’,

• a separate children’s waiting room,

• an ambulance ‘cohort’ area to support ambulance turnarounds.

The extension is expected to be open by December 31, providing additional space and capacity for the winter.

A spokesperson has said that the three recent coronavirus-related deaths reported at the hospital - where 16 patients are currently being treated for the virus - have not had an effect on the plans.

MORE: The James Paget University Hospital is to be rebuilt, government reveals

The hospital’s chief operating officer Joanne Segasby said: “We are delighted to be able to start working on increasing the size of our Emergency Department, which will benefit both our patients and staff.

“Once this phase of work is completed, it will provide a far more modern, spacious, comfortable and safe environment for our patients at a time of year when we are always at our busiest.

“This is just the first phase of our Emergency Department expansion plans, with more work scheduled in 2021/22, which will include enhancing areas where children are assessed and treated.”

Funding worth £2.2 million from the Department of Health and Social Care is helping finance the building, following a successful bid by the hospital.

Building work is being led by constructors Morgan Sindall, working with Eco Modular Buildings and the JPUH’s Estates Department.

Initial works will start this week, with the creation of a temporary roadway for ambulances, and temporary pedestrian crossings by the A&E and main entrance to the hospital.

You may also want to watch:

From Thursday (October 22), the ten-minute patient ‘drop off’ zone near the hospital entrance will be closed and users are asked to use Car Park A as an alternative, where parking is free of charge for 30 minutes.

These arrangements are expected to be in place for the next 12 to 16 weeks.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Coronavirus cases continue to climb in Norwich and Great Yarmouth

Latest figures have shown where coronavirus cases have risen in Norfolk and Waveney over the past seven days Photo: Dominic Lipinski / PA Images

Two staff members at holiday park self-isolating after positive coronavirus tests

Two staff members from Haven Holiday Park in Hopton, Norfolk, are currently self isolating after testing positive for coronavirus. PHOTO: Google Maps

‘We cannot stand by’ - Charity aims to fight holiday hunger with free ingredient kits

Angela Juler, assistant head at North Denes Primary School in Great Yarmouth, where a project delivering free ingredient kits to families in need is being piloted for the half-term break. Picture: Access Community Trust.

Swing-bridge fault and broken-down train cause delays

Trains between Lowestoft and Norwich are likely to be cancelled or delayed. PHOTO: Charlotte Bond

Hospital set to build £2.2m expansion

An artist's impression of the expanded emergency department at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH). Building begins this week. Picture: James Paget University Hospital.