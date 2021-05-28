News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Hospital admits 'problem' with patients not wearing face masks

Jasper King

Published: 12:07 PM May 28, 2021   
james paget

More visitors are beginning to be welcomed back at James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. - Credit: Angela Sharpe

A Norfolk hospital is experiencing a 'poor uptake' of patients wearing face masks.

As footfall starts to increase as lockdown is eased, James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston is urging patients to wear face masks to reduce transmission in the hospital.

During a Board of Directors Meeting at James Paget Hospital on Friday, May 28, Paul Morris, director of nursing said: "Whilst our hospital visitors are abiding by wearing masks, we have a problem with patients wearing masks which we are working on."

anna hills

CEO of James Paget University Hospital, Anna Hills, confirmed the hospital is gradually beginning to welcome back visitors. - Credit: Archant

CEO of the hospital Anna Hills confirmed during the meeting that hospital visitor numbers are 'gradually' increasing.

Hospital visitors are urged that they must wash their hands, wear surgical masks when entering and moving through the hospital, to observe social distancing guidelines at all times and wear a disposable apron.

You may also want to watch:

CEO Anna Hills said: "We are beginning to open up and ease visiting arrangements and visitors can book to see inpatients and we are continually reviewing these processes in line with lockdown easing."

The meeting also heard how the hospital's emergency caesarean section (CS) rates have risen from 20.41 per cent to 35.5 per cent in one month but director of nursing, Paul Morris, said continued positive reporting for Multip Caesarean Section (CS) is down to 9.2 per cent which is 10.8 per cent below target.

paul morris

Director of nursing at James Paget University Hospital, Paul Morris. - Credit: JPUH

Paul Morris said: "C section rates remain high, however we are seeing improvement.

"We are also seeing improvement month on month and a decrease of 19 per cent in the complaints we receive and more in depth and complex complaints procedures are being dealt with.

"There have been four serious incidents over the last month, an unnatural death, a fall, a treatment delay and pressure ulcer, investigations are continuing."

The hospital is also set for an increase in the number of newly qualified nurses at the hospital.

28 newly qualified recruits will be joining the hospital with the new intake being appointed from from around the region and internationally as travel restrictions begin to be eased.

Director members also noted the 'considerable improvement' in mental health care at the hospital since last year, with young people with mental health issues being particularly cared for at the hospital.

