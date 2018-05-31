Hospital providing home birth service again
PUBLISHED: 12:28 31 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:28 31 May 2020
Expectant mothers hoping for a home birth will be relieved the James Paget hospital is able to provide the service again.
The hospital has also reopened its midwifery-led birthing unit, The Dolphin Suite.
On its Facebook page it said: “As many mums-to-be will be aware, we’ve had to make changes to much of our antenatal care in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Our team have been working to keep everyone safe, although we know some of the adjustments have been difficult.
“While we are still asking you to attend antenatal appointments alone, we are continually reviewing arrangements to ensure that as soon as we can safely make changes we will do so.
“This means we have now re-opened the Dolphin Suite and are able to provide the homebirth service again.
“If you have any queries please contact your midwife,” the hospital said.
The Dolphin Suite, the county’s first midwife-led unit, opened in 2011.
