Search

Advanced search

Norfolk hospital at forefront of Covid-19 ventilator trial

PUBLISHED: 13:53 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:53 22 April 2020

Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital is carrying out trials to find alternatives to invasive ventilators used to treat the most critically ill Covid-19 patients Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital is carrying out trials to find alternatives to invasive ventilators used to treat the most critically ill Covid-19 patients Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A Norfolk hospital is leading the way in a clinical trial to find alternatives to ventilators for the most critically ill coronavirus patients.

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston is one of six sites across the UK looking to compare standard care with non-invasive ways of helping patients to breathe.

The trial aims to reduce the need for treatment with a ventilator while comparing the outcomes for other treatment methods including masks driven by oxygen, and high-flow oxygen through the nose.

All three methods are used to treat Covid-19 patients but it is unclear which is the most effective.

MORE: Woman’s heartbreak at not being able to see partner in final days

The trial comes as the UK faces a shortage of both equipment and trained staff to operate ventilators.

Taking part means the hospital trust will receive additional non-invasive machines, increasing treatment capacity.

Patients who choose to take part will be randomly allocated by computer to either receive standard care or one of the non-invasive treatments.

Dr Venkat Mahadevan, a JPUH consultant leading the trial, said: “The respiratory and critical care teams at the JPUH have considerable experience with non-invasive ventilation treatments.

“We know that these therapies can be highly effective in the right patient and in the right settings.

“Hence, I am delighted that we are able to offer these treatments, in a trial setting, for our critically ill patients with Covid-19.

“This trial will be a tremendous boost to find effective, alternative ways to treat patients without the use of a conventional ventilator machine.”

MORE: Uplifting video shows entire hospital applaud for Covid-19 patient with all clear

Jamie-Louise Raven, JPUH research midwife, and Christian Hacon, JPUH research nurse, leading the study from a delivery perspective said: “It is really important to offer trials to our participants and we are delighted to support staff and patients’ opportunities to participate in research.”

The study is being led nationally by the Warwick Clinical Trials Unit at the University of Warwick, with support from the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR).

Dr Helen Macdonald, of the NIHR’s regional clinical research network, said, “Without research, and without those who take part in it, we simply can’t identify the ways to treat patients with this diagnosis, so we are extremely grateful to all those involved.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Street reopens after police deal with incident in Great Yarmouth

Police have temporarily closed King Street in Great Yarmouth while they deal with an incident. Picture: Google Maps.

Cyclist hospitalised after crash in Great Yarmouth

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to a crash on Lawn Avenue in Great Yarmouth on April 21. Picture: Gina Upex.

People urged to check CCTV footage as fears grow over missing Chelsie Dack, 23

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Most Read

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Street reopens after police deal with incident in Great Yarmouth

Police have temporarily closed King Street in Great Yarmouth while they deal with an incident. Picture: Google Maps.

Cyclist hospitalised after crash in Great Yarmouth

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to a crash on Lawn Avenue in Great Yarmouth on April 21. Picture: Gina Upex.

People urged to check CCTV footage as fears grow over missing Chelsie Dack, 23

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Emergency services respond to fight between two men in Great Yarmouth

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk hospital at forefront of Covid-19 ventilator trial

Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital is carrying out trials to find alternatives to invasive ventilators used to treat the most critically ill Covid-19 patients Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

East Norfolk student wins international art prize

Hannah Hayward, photography student at East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston, has won a prestigious art prize. Picture: Hannah Hayward.

Fancy a Brundall Bomber or an Acle Acer? New milkshake and dessert delivery launched

The Kings Head in Acle is being transformed into a boutique spa hotel. While work has stopped during the coronavirus pandemic it is offering a roast dinner delivery service and has launched Get Baked Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24