Meet the first baby born on the coast this year

Koby Thorpe, the first baby born at the James Paget Hospital in 2020. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Archant

A Lowestoft couple were "amazed" to learn their new son was one of the first babies born in East Anglia in 2020.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chelsea Sumner, 26, with her new son Koby, the first baby born at the James Paget Hospital in 2020. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Chelsea Sumner, 26, with her new son Koby, the first baby born at the James Paget Hospital in 2020. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Koby Thorpe was delivered by staff at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston at 12.38am on New Year's Day.

Mum Chelsea Sumner, 26, said she was overwhelmed and that Koby, who weighed 6lb 9oz, was "really content".

"He doesn't even wake up for a feed, I have to wake him up," she said.

You may also want to watch:

Dad Harry Thorpe, 24, said the couple hope to get married in 2021.

They already have a 15-month-old son Isaac who was showing interest in his new younger brother.

"He's trying to work him out," Ms Sumner said.

Mum and dad were also born at the James Paget.

The first baby born in the region in 2020 was Henry Arlo Hale who arrived at 12.15am in Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.





































































