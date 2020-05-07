‘I felt frustrated’ - Woman raises almost £6,000 for PPE for James Paget staff

Ros Sones, 66, from Gorleston, has organised fundrasing for PPE for James Paget staff. Picture: Courtesy of Ros Sones.

Frustration over stories about a lack of PPE led a Gorleston woman to raise almost £6,000 for staff at the James Paget University Hospital.

Ros Sones, 66, was sharing reports on social media about the shortage of masks, gloves and gowns when she was contacted privately by staff at the hospital asking for help.

“I just saw a need and I felt frustrated,” Ms Sones said.

“The nurses are putting their lives on the line for us, and the most we can do it make sure they are adequately protected.

“It’s like somebody going to war without a gun,” she added.

Ms Sone, who is retired, had £200 to donate and asked her friends Carl Ross and Robert Price if they could put up some money.

The group then had £600, a sum that has since been bolstered after Ms Sones’ daughter, Emma, set up a Go Fund Me page.

So far the page has raised almost £6,000 - and using that money Ms Sones has bought more than a thousand disposable coveralls and face masks.

She said most of the donations have been between £10 and £20 and from “normal people”.

She reserved special mention for Neve Russell, a 10-year-old girl who made money selling friendship bracelets, and Jane Welch who lost her husband and donated the money she had collected at the funeral.

Ms Sones also expressed her thanks to her best friend Grainne Mcadum, who takes the PPE deliveries to the Paget and manages the Go Fund Me page, Carl Ross, who sources the equipment, Ray Clarke, and Robert Price who overlooks the finance.

“It’s community spirit which has come out of this.” Ms Sones said.

To donate visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/james-paget-nhs-staff-stay-safe

















