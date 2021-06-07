Nominations open for health care heroes awards

Published: 1:18 PM June 7, 2021

Patients at the James Paget hospital are being invited to nominate staff who have made a significant difference during the coronavirus pandemic.

An awards ceremony will celebrate hospital staff who have gone above and beyond their duties during the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual event at the James Paget hospital in Gorleston - renamed the Paget's People Awards - will aim to recognise some of the outstanding contributions made by workers over the past 18 months.

The hospital wants to highlight employees, teams, apprentices and volunteers who have made a significant difference to patients and provided support to colleagues during one of the most challenging periods in the history of the NHS.

The Paget's People Awards will aim to recognise some of the outstanding contributions made by workers over the past 18 months.

If you have been a patient at the hospital over the past year and a half and were particularly impressed with a team or individual, the hospital wants to hear from you.

Alternatively, it could be that you work at the hospital and want to acknowledge the dedicated efforts of a colleague.

Among the categories is the EDP Gold ‘Patient Choice’ Award, which is reserved solely for patients, relatives or carers to thank an individual or team who have made a real difference to their or a loved one’s care.





Anna Hills, the hospital's chief executive, said: “The hard work and dedication of all our staff has been amazing. Collectively as part of the NHS and as an individual hospital we have faced a number of challenges during the pandemic, while individuals and teams have had to adapt to a myriad of changes.

“While all our staff have, like everyone else, had to deal with lockdown restrictions and concerns for their families and friends, they have also had to cope with everything from caring for those critically ill with Covid-19 to providing services in a new way.

“It has been physically and emotionally demanding and this year, through these awards, we want to celebrate our team and all they have done. If you know someone who really deserves an award for their efforts please make a nomination for them."

The closing date for nominations in the 11 categories open for public voting is Friday, July 23.





This year’s awards ceremony will take place on November 12.

If you would like to nominate a member of staff, team or department, nomination forms are available from hospital's main reception desk or online at www.jpaget.nhs.uk/pagets-people-awards-2021

The closing date for nominations in the 11 categories open for public voting is Friday, July 23.















