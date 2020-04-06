Four more coronavirus patients die at the James Paget Hospital

Gorleston's James Paget University has recorded 17 coronavirus deaths in total. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A further four patients being treated for coronavirus have died at the James Paget Hospital - while Norfolk as a whole recorded its highest daily increase yet.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The James Paget Hospital's new 'respiratory A&E' unit specifically for those showing coronavirus symptoms. Photo: Simon Stevens The James Paget Hospital's new 'respiratory A&E' unit specifically for those showing coronavirus symptoms. Photo: Simon Stevens

According to data released by NHS England, three patients died on April 5 and one on April 3 at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH).

In a statement, the hospital said: “Sadly, we can confirm that four patients who were being cared for at the James Paget University Hospital, and had tested positive for Covid-19, have died.

“The patients who died were a woman in her 90s; a woman in her 80s; a woman in her 50s and a man in his 80s.

You may also want to watch:

“All four patients had underlying health conditions.

“Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

The first recorded death at JPUH was announced on March 28.

However, the new figures bring the death toll at JPUH to 17 in total.

Across Norfolk, meanwhile, 12 deaths were confirmed this afternoon - five at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and three at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.