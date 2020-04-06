Search

Advanced search

Four more coronavirus patients die at the James Paget Hospital

PUBLISHED: 16:59 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 06 April 2020

Gorleston's James Paget University has recorded 17 coronavirus deaths in total. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Gorleston's James Paget University has recorded 17 coronavirus deaths in total. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A further four patients being treated for coronavirus have died at the James Paget Hospital - while Norfolk as a whole recorded its highest daily increase yet.

The James Paget Hospital's new 'respiratory A&E' unit specifically for those showing coronavirus symptoms. Photo: Simon StevensThe James Paget Hospital's new 'respiratory A&E' unit specifically for those showing coronavirus symptoms. Photo: Simon Stevens

According to data released by NHS England, three patients died on April 5 and one on April 3 at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH).

In a statement, the hospital said: “Sadly, we can confirm that four patients who were being cared for at the James Paget University Hospital, and had tested positive for Covid-19, have died.

“The patients who died were a woman in her 90s; a woman in her 80s; a woman in her 50s and a man in his 80s.

You may also want to watch:

“All four patients had underlying health conditions.

“Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

The first recorded death at JPUH was announced on March 28.

However, the new figures bring the death toll at JPUH to 17 in total.

Across Norfolk, meanwhile, 12 deaths were confirmed this afternoon - five at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and three at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Five more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

There have been four more coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Archant.

Paramedics told to cover up uniform in public

The East of England Ambulance Service has told its staff to not display their logo and uniform in public. Picture: David Tillyer

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Food suppliers in Great Yarmouth who can deliver to you

Fish and chips. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four more coronavirus patients die at the James Paget Hospital

Gorleston's James Paget University has recorded 17 coronavirus deaths in total. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Five more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

There have been four more coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Archant.

Paramedics told to cover up uniform in public

The East of England Ambulance Service has told its staff to not display their logo and uniform in public. Picture: David Tillyer

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Food suppliers in Great Yarmouth who can deliver to you

Fish and chips. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four more coronavirus patients die at the James Paget Hospital

Gorleston's James Paget University has recorded 17 coronavirus deaths in total. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Four more coronavirus patients die at the James Paget Hospital

Gorleston's James Paget University has recorded 17 coronavirus deaths in total. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Hospital porter collects free car giveaway and uses it for good deed within 15 minutes

Giles Barr-Thomson collecting the car being given to him as an NHS worker by Harrison Bailey Picture: Harrison Bailey

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

No alarms found at almost half of fire call outs over last three years

No fire alarms were found at almost half of all call outs over the last three years, figures have revealed. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24