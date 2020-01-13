Woman, 48, charged with assaulting hospital staff
PUBLISHED: 10:28 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:28 13 January 2020
James Paget University Hospital
A woman has been charged with assaulting two hospital workers.
Norfolk police were called to James Paget Hospital in Gorleston shortly before 8.30pm on Saturday (January 11) to reports that two members of staff had been assaulted in a treatment room.
They were not injured.
Angela Howard, 48, of Ayden Way, Benhall, near Saxmundham, was arrested at the scene and taken to Great Yarmouth police station for questioning.
She has subsequently been charged with two counts of assault and released on bail to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on March 25.
