Hospital urges patients to avoid using A&E after ‘high demand’

James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston. Picture: Archant ©Archant 2013

James Paget University Hospital has urged patients not to use its A&E department unless there is a genuine emergency.

A statement on the hospital’s website said it was ‘experiencing high demand’, but was working closely with healthcare partners to reduce pressure as a matter of priority.

It added that the past 24 hours have been ‘particularly busy’ for the Gorleston service.

Anyone needing to access healthcare has been asked to consider calling 111 for advice and direction to the best service available in the area. Residents can access the out-of-hours GP service by dialling 111 if there is an urgent medical problem that cannot wait until the following day.

Duty pharmacists are operating in the area and open throughout the day, with the Paget Hospital emphasising that they are a good first port of call for health queries.

For more information and advice, visit the James Paget website.