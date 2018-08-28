Search

Advanced search

Hospital urges patients to avoid using A&E after ‘high demand’

PUBLISHED: 16:14 31 December 2018

James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston. Picture: Archant

James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston. Picture: Archant

©Archant 2013

James Paget University Hospital has urged patients not to use its A&E department unless there is a genuine emergency.

A statement on the hospital’s website said it was ‘experiencing high demand’, but was working closely with healthcare partners to reduce pressure as a matter of priority.

It added that the past 24 hours have been ‘particularly busy’ for the Gorleston service.

Anyone needing to access healthcare has been asked to consider calling 111 for advice and direction to the best service available in the area. Residents can access the out-of-hours GP service by dialling 111 if there is an urgent medical problem that cannot wait until the following day.

Duty pharmacists are operating in the area and open throughout the day, with the Paget Hospital emphasising that they are a good first port of call for health queries.

For more information and advice, visit the James Paget website.

Most Read

Damning care home report reveals resident with bloodied legs and another with no mental health medication for a week

Ritson Lodge, in Hopton, which has been rated as inadequate by the CQC. Photo: Nick Butcher

Rail passengers warned to expect disruption on services to and from Great Yarmouth

Greater Anglia says trains between Cantley, Reepham and Great Yarmouth will be disrupted between December 31 and January 4. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Why is Great Yarmouth one of the country’s ‘Auld Lang Syne’ streaming hotspots?

Great Yarmouth is in the top five for the streaming of Auld Lang Syne, traditionally sung on New Year's Eve. Picture: Archant

End in sight for Norfolk village pub as homes plan poised for go-ahead

The Crown Inn, Haddiscoe, which looks set to be converted into houses. Picture: Archant library

WATCH: The most shocking dashcam footage of 2018

This is the terrifying moment a cyclist had a near miss with a van on the B1127. Picture: Contributed

Most Read

‘We’ve got everything to be grateful for’ – Family prepare for Christmas after toddler’s life was saved

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: The most shocking moments captured on dashcam during 2018

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man charged after reportedly driving the wrong way down the A14

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ever dreamed of buying your own piece of Suffolk woodland?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Funding approved for new Suffolk business park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Hospital urges patients to avoid using A&E after ‘high demand’

James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston. Picture: Archant

End in sight for Norfolk village pub as homes plan poised for go-ahead

The Crown Inn, Haddiscoe, which looks set to be converted into houses. Picture: Archant library

Damning care home report reveals resident with bloodied legs and another with no mental health medication for a week

Ritson Lodge, in Hopton, which has been rated as inadequate by the CQC. Photo: Nick Butcher

Revealed: Thousands of undiagnosed dementia cases in Norfolk

Sally Copley, Alzheimer’s Society’s Director of Policy Campaigns and Partnerships. Photo: Alzheimer’s Society

Florida-based former circus star contacts Yarmouth museum after featuring in exhibition

A Florida-based circus star who performed in Yarmouth in the 1960s was delighted to see her act featured in the Time and Tide Museum. Picture: Norfolk Museums Service
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists