Hospital playing key role in blindness research trials
Staff and patients at James Paget University Hospital have played an important role in tackling a condition which causes blindness.
The James Paget took part in the LumiThera Lightsite II clinical study, which is trialling a treatment for intermediate dry age-related macular degeneration.
Macular degeneration is the most common cause of blindness in people aged over 60 in the western world and, for the dry form of the disease, there is currently no effective proven treatment.
The trials saw patients given three rounds of photobiomodulation sessions every four months and the results demonstrated a significant improvement for those receiving the treatment.
Consultant Ophthalmologist Professor Ben Burton, who is James Paget’s clinical director of research and development, said: "Being able to prevent further vision loss and potentially slowing the progression of disease would be a huge benefit for patients.”
The trials are entering a third stage in the United States.
