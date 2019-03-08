Four great tips for learner drivers from the region's best instructor

East of England's driving instructor of the year, Jeff Tuck, has shared four of his top tips for learner drivers. Picture: Catherine Yeulet Archant

From humiliating stalls to disastrous manoeuvres we've all got a story to tell when it comes to driving lessons.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jeff Tuck, middle, with his driving instructor of the year award for the East of England. Picture: Jeff Tuck Jeff Tuck, middle, with his driving instructor of the year award for the East of England. Picture: Jeff Tuck

In his 15 years of being a driving instructor, Jeff Tuck has seen it all.

Having been crowned the best driving instructor in the east of England at an awards night earlier this month, Mr Tuck has shared four of his best tips for learner drivers.

1) Ask your parents to help with extra practice

Passing your test is all about getting into good habits so the more you practice the better you'll get. Jeff advises his students to get out on the road with their parents after 20 hours of lessons. The Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) recommends students should have 45 hours of professional tuition alongside 22 hours of extra practice to be in a position to pass their test.

Learner driver's L plates on a car Picture: Denise Bradley Learner driver's L plates on a car Picture: Denise Bradley

2) Have something to eat before your lesson

As important as putting petrol in a car is making sure you've got enough fuel to concentrate while you're on the road. For all you learner drivers who have morning lessons Jeff says breakfast is "essential".

3) Research your driving instructor

It's very easy to get stressed and worked up learning how to drive so ensuring you're able to build up a friendship with your instructor is key.

You may also want to watch:

Whether it's listening to recommendations from friends or looking at reviews, make sure you've covered all the basis when choosing your teacher.

4) Be patient

Like a lot of things in life, some people pick up driving quicker than others. Jeff believes learner drivers are best advised to stay away from intense crash courses and concentrate on mastering the art of driving over a period of time.

Mr Tuck, who lives in Lowestoft, was shortlisted for driving magazine's Intelligent Instructor, east of England driving instructor of the year alongside seven other colleagues in the industry.

The 59-year-old who takes lessons across Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and Beccles believes his humour and relaxing nature was the reason he edged out his competition to scoop the award.

Mr Tuck is in the process of recruiting instructors for his business Drive Bug which he hopes to expand in the coming six months.

To book a lesson with him call 0800 112 0014 or visit www.drivebug.co.uk.