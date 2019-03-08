Meet Norfolk's man from Oman who is walking round the county for Anna-Poppy

Jeremy Hatchett in Oman where he has clocked up 80 hours walking in prepartion for his Norfolk trek for Anna-Poppy' Army Picture: Supplied by Jeremy Hatchett Supplied by Jeremy Hatchett

Jeremy Hatchett has been all over the world - but never seen much of his native Norfolk.

Jeremy Hatchett with his daughter Brooke in Canada. The 49-year-old is walking around Norfolk to help Anna-Poppy's Army Picture: Jeremy Hatchett Jeremy Hatchett with his daughter Brooke in Canada. The 49-year-old is walking around Norfolk to help Anna-Poppy's Army Picture: Jeremy Hatchett

Now the 49-year-old from Scratby is combining his desire to explore the scenic flatlands with a fundraising mission to help a gravely ill little girl.

The electrical supervisor who spends much of the year working in Oman is making a determined effort to walk around the whole of the county - a distance of around 210 miles.

Taking three well-trod paths Angles Way, Peddars Way, and the Norfolk Coastal Path there will be little time to dally if he is to make it back in time for a celebratory gathering in Caister where a welcome party will be waiting.

Mr Hatchett said he wanted to raise £6,000 having already smashed through a £4,000 target for three-year-old Anna-Poppy Lawson from Bradwell who has a rare form of brain cancer which has spread to her spine.

Many people were digging deep to help fund trial treatment for Anna but because he was away most of the time he had to do his own thing, he added.

Mr Hatchett who is married to Karen and has an 18-year-old daughter Brooke has been in training for the walk in the Middle East, at an oil refinery four hours from Muscat.

So far he had clocked up 280 miles walking along the one road in the area in preparation for the trek starting on May 13.

He intends to complete the circuit in seven days, arriving at Branford's at the Old Hall in Caister at round 4pm on Sunday May 19.

It means he will walk about 30 miles each day.

One of his motivations was to see more of Norfolk, he said.

In Oman he had put in 80 hours walking in up to 40 degree heat.

“It is going to be a nice change,” he said.

“The only thing that worries me is letting people down. I have quite a bit of money coming in so I have got to finish it.

“I cannot imagine what Anna's family are going through, it is devastating for them. All I have got to do is walk a bit.”

Anna-Poppy's family are close to reaching an initial £50,000 target but say the cost could be much higher.

The fund has been boosted by countless fundraising events as the community rallies to give her the best chance.

To sponsor the walk visit the donation page here.