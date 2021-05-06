Swimming champion turns to cycling to raise funds for cancer centre

Published: 4:17 PM May 6, 2021

Paralympic swimmer Jessica-Jane Applegate MBE took up cycling during the coronavirus lockdowns. - Credit: Big C

An Olympic swimmer from Great Yarmouth has turned to cycling to raise money for a new cancer support centre.

Jessica-Jane Applegate, 24, who lives in Burgh Castle, took up the new sport during the coronavirus lockdowns and is urging cyclists to sign up to the Norwich 100, which is taking place on June 6.

This year, funds raised for Big C will go towards the charity's new cancer support and information centre in the heart of Norwich.

Jessica-Jane Applegate MBE, Olympic swimmer from Great Yarmouth, is urging cyclists to sign up for the Norwich 100 taking place on June 6. - Credit: Submitted

Ms Applegate said: "I am a local girl and I love supporting local causes. Big C is a great charity doing so much to help those in our community with cancer and their families.

"The new centre in Norwich will be a fantastic facility that will provide support for many. Depending on my training commitments, I am hoping to ride the Norwich 100 on their behalf and I would encourage any keen cyclists to do the same and raise much needed funds for the charity.

“I am new to cycling and it will actually be my first cycling event. I have discovered that Norfolk has a wonderful cycling community, I didn’t know it could be so much fun.

"What I like about the Norwich 100 is that it is a fun challenge and you don’t have to push yourself too hard if you don’t want to. It’s a lovely scenic route too.”

The Norwich 100 starts from Norwich City Hall, taking riders on a 100-mile journey through the countryside, passing landmarks such as Horsey Mill and Blickling Hall.

There is also a 60-mile option or a more relaxing 30-mile route available.

The finish is located at Norwich Cathedral where they will be music, a beer tent and food. All cyclists will receive a medal at the finish.

Big C team at the site of the new Big C Norwich centre. - Credit: Big C

The cycle ride is fully Covid-compliant and supported with clearly signed routes, marshals, medical cover, cycle mechanics and pick-up vehicles.

Tom Holmes, events and engagement manager at Big C, said, “The Norwich 100 is one of our first in-person events taking place since Covid restrictions have started to lift and we couldn’t be more excited.

"A big thank you to Jessica-Jane, our wonderful sponsors and everyone else who is supporting Big C. We are extremely grateful to anyone who signs up and decides to fundraise for our charity and those affected by cancer locally."



