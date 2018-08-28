Fresh blow to Norfolk town’s high street as jeweller H Samuel looks to leave

H Samuel in Great Yarmouth is understood to be closing next month Picture: Liz Coates Archant

The pain being felt on the high street in Great Yarmouth looks set to intensify with H Samuel quitting its King Street shop.

Staff were told on Tuesday that their store was being earmarked for closure.

It means six full and part time jobs will be lost.

It is understood the shop will close on February 2.

The development is another sign of the difficulties being faced by high street retailers and follows a few hard years of exits by some national names.

Marks and Spencer pulled out over four years ago leaving a huge hole in the high street.

With the departure of H Samuel a row of shops will sit dark and empty facing what was one of the main pedestrian shopping zones in the town.

Sources say the shops in Norwich and Lowestoft will be unaffected.

The mass market jewellery chain is part of the Signet group which also owns the Ernest Jones and Leslie Davis jewellery stores in the UK.

H Samuel has been approached for a comment.