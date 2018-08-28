Jewellery box and safe of cash stolen in Norfolk village burglary

A jewellery box, cash and foreign money were stolen during a break in over the Christmas period in a north Norfolk village. Photo: Archant

A jewellery box, cash and foreign money were stolen during a break in over the Christmas period in a north Norfolk village.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A turquoise jewellery box and a safe containing a quantity of cash and overseas currency were stolen during the burglary in Catfield, near Stalham, in December.

A property on Potter Heigham Road, which runs past Catfield Common, was targeted between Friday, December 21, and Thursday, December 27.

And Norfolk police are appealing for anyone who may have information about the break in or the stolen items to come forward.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the dates stated, or who has any information about the incident, should contact DC Kevin Maskell at North Walsham Police Station on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.