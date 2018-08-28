Jewellery and iPad mini stolen in Norfolk village
PUBLISHED: 10:42 28 January 2019
Jewellery, an iPad mini and Ted Baker gift sets were stolen during a burglary in a Norfolk village.
Police are appealing for information following the theft last Friday (January 25) in Caister.
A property on Diana Way in the village was broken into between midday and 11pm.
Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area, or anyone who may have CCTV in the vicinity, should contact DC Mark Carrier at Great Yarmouth CID on 101.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
