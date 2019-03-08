Appeal following burglary in Norfolk village

Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Lingwood. Picture: Archant

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in a Norfolk village.

A property on Post Office Road in Lingwood was broken into between 7am on Thursday (August 22) and 4pm on Sunday (September 1).

Jewellery was stolen.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact DC Gavin Rivett at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/61310/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

