Jobcentre closed for deep clean as Covid cases rise
- Credit: Google maps
A jobcentre has closed for a deep clean amid reports of multiple Covid cases among staff.
The Jobcentre Plus in The Conge, Great Yarmouth, was closed today (Wednesday, September 29).
A spokesman for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) confirmed the service had shut for a deep clean, but added it would be back to business as usual tomorrow (Thursday, September 30).
He was unable to confirm the number of cases among staff.
According to an anonymous source there have been multiple cases at the branch.
You may also want to watch:
The contact also shared concerns about bringing staff back into offices, and a lack of screens.
The DWP said staff would contact people locally to reschedule any appointments.
The shutdown comes as Yarmouth became the first local authority in Norfolk to pass 10,000 cases per 100,000 people.
Most Read
- 1 Woman suffered fractured eye socket after attack by partner
- 2 Inside Gorleston's 'secret garden' with no way in
- 3 Man charged for jewellery shop burglary
- 4 Work to protect clifftop home halted by council
- 5 Norfolk Broads' village in £150,000 bid to buy land at auction
- 6 Covid on the coast: Great Yarmouth first to reach 1 in 10 cases since pandemic began
- 7 Missing man last seen in Great Yarmouth
- 8 Week's worth of fuel gone in hours at village filling station
- 9 Seaside restaurant hit with zero food hygiene rating
- 10 Case of man accused of murder of Gorleston woman is adjourned
As of September 23, the borough had recorded a total of 10,090 cases per 100,000 people since records began, meaning that one in ten people have been Covid positive since the beginning of 2020.
The case rate in the town is 445.6 per 100,000, higher than the national average.