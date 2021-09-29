Jobcentre closed for deep clean as Covid cases rise

Published: 6:43 PM September 29, 2021 Updated: 7:38 PM September 29, 2021

The Jobcentre Plus in Great Yarmouth has been closed for a deep clean but is expected to re-open on Thursday, September 30, 2021. - Credit: Google maps

A jobcentre has closed for a deep clean amid reports of multiple Covid cases among staff.

The Jobcentre Plus in The Conge, Great Yarmouth, was closed today (Wednesday, September 29).

A spokesman for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) confirmed the service had shut for a deep clean, but added it would be back to business as usual tomorrow (Thursday, September 30).

He was unable to confirm the number of cases among staff.

According to an anonymous source there have been multiple cases at the branch.

You may also want to watch:

The contact also shared concerns about bringing staff back into offices, and a lack of screens.

The DWP said staff would contact people locally to reschedule any appointments.

The shutdown comes as Yarmouth became the first local authority in Norfolk to pass 10,000 cases per 100,000 people.

As of September 23, the borough had recorded a total of 10,090 cases per 100,000 people since records began, meaning that one in ten people have been Covid positive since the beginning of 2020.

The case rate in the town is 445.6 per 100,000, higher than the national average.











