Joe Pasquale and Susan Calman enjoy 'fabulous day out' in Yarmouth
- Credit: IWC Media All Rights Reserved
It started with a full English at the Furzedown and ended with a mini meander around Merrivale - with plenty packed in in-between.
After sampling much of what Great Yarmouth's seafront has to offer comedian Susan Calman declared she had had an "absolute brilliant" visit - adding: "Who needs fancy foreign holidays when you have a place as wonderful as this on your doorstep."
Filming for a Channel 5 show due to be broadcast on Monday (June 28) at 8pm she visits a seaside bucket-list of attractions - donning her cossie for a spot of synchronised swimming at the Hippodrome Circus, riding the roller coaster at the Pleasure Beach, trying her hand at rolling rock at Docwra's in Regent Road, getting the inside track on Punch and Judy with puppeteer Daniel Hanton, and enjoying the diminutive delights of the Merrivale Model Village.
As an antidote to the sugary thrills and spills of the Golden Mile she enjoyed a sedate stroll around the Venetian Waterways.
And bathed in sunshine it all looks glorious.
She is joined by performer Joe Pasquale who visited as a child and entertained the holiday hordes as an adult.
A self-confessed fan of the resort, he reveals he won a sandcastle competition in Yarmouth aged six, and the pair test their creativity and assembly skills with their own contest - which is judged by a passing child.
You may also want to watch:
Meanwhile Pasquale offers a different view of the seaside with the help of Filby-based pilot Tony Walsh.
The stunt flyer, famous for entertaining people on the ground during lockdown, swoops, dives and loops pausing during his daring sky antics to look at the seals slumbering on the sands in one of the UK's best wildlife spectacles.
Paul Garrod, of the Furzedown Hotel, said it was a pleasure to host Susan and the crew, and that everyone seemed to enjoy themselves.
He said: "It is great for Yarmouth and fantastic what they are doing promoting seaside resorts around the country. I am just so pleased that Yarmouth was able to be included."
Most Read
- 1 'It's not even that short' - schoolboy, 14, put in isolation due to haircut
- 2 Murder detectives shift focus to town gardens
- 3 Hundreds flock to see exotic birds in Yarmouth bushes
- 4 Great Yarmouth heritage site will house a new exotic restaurant
- 5 Covid in numbers - Jabs, cases, and hospital admissions in Great Yarmouth
- 6 Holidaymakers rescued after boat lodged under bridge
- 7 Drivers face delays after Land Rover crashed into traffic lights
- 8 Popular coastal guest house sells at auction
- 9 Second man arrested in Gorleston murder investigation
- 10 How is work going at three of Great Yarmouth's big projects?
The series, Susan Calman's Grand Week By the Sea kicks off on Monday June 28 in Great Yarmouth and runs for five nights visiting a different seaside town for each hour-long programme.