Drug dealer jailed for more than four years after being caught on A47

John Bell, from Gorleston, has been sentenced to 56 months in prison. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

A drug dealer who was caught by police on the Acle Straight in possession of a large quantity of cocaine, MDMA and cash has been jailed for more than four years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Bell, of St Annes Crescent, Gorleston, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday, October 23, after pleading guilty to a number of drug offences at an earlier hearing.

The 30-year-old admitted supplying Class A and Class B drugs and was sentenced to 56 months.

The court heard that just after 10:30am on Tuesday, August 7, this year, a team of officers from the Great Yarmouth Neighbourhood Policing Team stopped a White Kia Picanto on Acle New Road.

The stop also involved officers from the Operation Moonshot East team.

Bell was arrested on suspicion of drug offences with a large quantity of cocaine, MDMA, cash and a mobile phone recovered from the vehicle.

Bell pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to supply cocaine, one count of possession with the intent to supply cannabis and one count of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

He was sentenced for possession with the intent to supply Class A drugs (cocaine) and being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs (cannabis).

He was also given a 24-month sentence for possession with the intent to supply Class A drugs, (MDMA) to be run concurrently.

Sergeant Tony Hogan, from the Great Yarmouth Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "This sentence reflects not only the seriousness of these crimes but also our commitment in tackling illegal drug activity.

"We will not tolerate drug dealing and we will target those who decide to supply drugs on the streets of Norfolk"

If anyone has any information about drugs and drug dealing you can contact us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.