Private art dealer believes Banksys should be housed in street art gallery
- Credit: Matthew Lloyd
A private art collector believes the recent artwork by Banksy in the Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft areas should be housed in a gallery.
John Brandler, owner of Brandler Galleries in Brentwood, Essex, has said that in order to preserve the pieces, they should be left in the hands of private enterprise.
"The east coast could have a one day wonder, or we could work together and provide a space which will attract people for over a long period of time."
Mr Brandler said that there were currently five street art museums in the world and he wants the east coast to house the sixth.
The art dealer is displaying part of his collection in the Moments exhibition at Moyes's Hall in Bury St Edmunds.
"The exhibition has had an amazing effect on the town," Mr Brandler said.
"We know a street art museum will bring at least 250,000 visitors a year."
You may also want to watch:
Mr Brandler shared his desire to collect the artwork for a museum in Great Yarmouth or Lowestoft.
"We'll put our money where our mouth is and we'll preserve the artwork.
Most Read
- 1 7 places where Banksy has caused a stir
- 2 Traditional food on show at Hemsby's annual herring festival
- 3 New bid for 28 flats at former hotel site
- 4 'Banksy should not obscure local talent' - artwork unveiled in Gorleston
- 5 Gorleston park runners pose with Banksy artwork
- 6 Why council removed verified Banksy from Norfolk beach
- 7 Man threatened and robbed of chain
- 8 Urgent warning to stay away from seal pups
- 9 Jailed in August: Cannabis farmer and man who tried to kill neighbour
- 10 Private art dealer believes Banksys should be housed in street art gallery
"But I have to work with someone.
"When Banksy does something on your wall, it is a poison chalice.
"People are happy they are there, but if the pieces are left to themselves, they will last about three months.
"I would like to be the one to decide what happens to them."
In a joint statement, East Suffolk and Great Yarmouth Borough Councils said: "We are looking at all options for the future of these artworks, which are being enjoyed by our communities and are attracting visitors from across the country, showcasing our wonderful part of the world.
"Whilst no decisions have yet been made, we would hope that these pieces will remain in situ, as they were intended, for the benefit of our residents.
“The main focus for our joint bid to become UK City of Culture 2025 is to provide and highlight cultural activities which bring people together and which our communities can get involved with and whilst we cannot be sure, we would like to think Banksy is supportive of these plans.”