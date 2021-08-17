Private art dealer believes Banksys should be housed in street art gallery

Published: 12:47 PM August 17, 2021 Updated: 12:53 PM August 17, 2021

John Brandler and Linda Rodrigues at their art shop in Brentwood. - Credit: Matthew Lloyd

A private art collector believes the recent artwork by Banksy in the Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft areas should be housed in a gallery.

John Brandler, owner of Brandler Galleries in Brentwood, Essex, has said that in order to preserve the pieces, they should be left in the hands of private enterprise.

"The east coast could have a one day wonder, or we could work together and provide a space which will attract people for over a long period of time."

Graffiti by Banksy on Katwijk Way in Lowestoft. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Brandler said that there were currently five street art museums in the world and he wants the east coast to house the sixth.

The art dealer is displaying part of his collection in the Moments exhibition at Moyes's Hall in Bury St Edmunds.

"The exhibition has had an amazing effect on the town," Mr Brandler said.

The artwork on Admiralty Road, which was discovered on Friday, August 6, was verified to be a Banksy the following week. - Credit: James Weeds

"We know a street art museum will bring at least 250,000 visitors a year."

Mr Brandler shared his desire to collect the artwork for a museum in Great Yarmouth or Lowestoft.

"We'll put our money where our mouth is and we'll preserve the artwork.

"But I have to work with someone.

"When Banksy does something on your wall, it is a poison chalice.

"People are happy they are there, but if the pieces are left to themselves, they will last about three months.

Graffiti by Banksy on North Beach in Lowestoft being covered up after being defaced with white paint. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"I would like to be the one to decide what happens to them."

In a joint statement, East Suffolk and Great Yarmouth Borough Councils said: "We are looking at all options for the future of these artworks, which are being enjoyed by our communities and are attracting visitors from across the country, showcasing our wonderful part of the world.

"Whilst no decisions have yet been made, we would hope that these pieces will remain in situ, as they were intended, for the benefit of our residents.

“The main focus for our joint bid to become UK City of Culture 2025 is to provide and highlight cultural activities which bring people together and which our communities can get involved with and whilst we cannot be sure, we would like to think Banksy is supportive of these plans.”

Graffiti done by Banksy at Nicholas Everitt Park in Lowestoft. - Credit: Danielle Booden



