Norfolk man charged with corruption over Saudi defence contracts

Westminster Magistrates Court. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

A Norfolk man has appeared in court charged with corruption over bribes to secure defence contracts with Saudi Arabia.

John Mason, 77, from Ormesby, the financial officer of GPT Special Project Management Ltd, is accused of offering gifts to officials in the Saudi Arabian National Guard in exchange for contracts for the company between January 2007 and December 2012.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday via video-link with two other men, Jeffrey Cook, 63, of Dolphin Court, Newquay, Cornwall, and Terence Dorothy, 79, of Darenth Park Avenue, Dartford, Kent, who are facing related charges.

Cook, 63, the firm’s former managing director, is jointly charged with corruption alongside the company itself

He also faces a charge of misconduct in public office while working for the MoD.

Dorothy, 79, is accused of aiding and abetting Mr Cook’s misconduct in public office.

Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot granted bail to the three men.

They will next appear at Southwark Crown Court for a plea hearing on October 12.