Missing Great Yarmouth man has been found

John Taylor, who went missing in Great Yarmouth, has been found. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A man who went missing in Great Yarmouth has been found.

John Taylor, who was reported missing on Saturday, May 25, was found safe and well in the Great Yarmouth area this afternoon.

Police thanked the public and media for their assistance in this appeal.