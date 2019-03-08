Growing concern for missing man, 89, who has not been seen for weeks

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of an 89-year-old man from Great Yarmouth.

John Taylor, of Caister Road, was reported missing on Saturday night but has not been seen for a few weeks.

He is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft4 and often wears a flat cap.

Mr Taylor is considered vulnerable and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen him or knows of his current whereabouts.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD reference 436 of May 25 2019.