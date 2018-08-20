‘It would be great to see lots of people turn out’ - Appeal for beach litter pickers

Published: 1:43 AM August 20, 2018 Updated: 8:46 PM October 10, 2020

Get ready with your litter pickers and bin bags!

The beach clean will start by Britannia Pier Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2010

The EDP and Great Yarmouth Mercury are appealing for people to join in a beach litter pick we have organised on Saturday, August 25.

The litter pick will start at Britannia Pier at 10am with teams setting out in either direction to pick up rubbish.

Taking part will be our chief reporter Anthony Carroll, who said: “It would be great to see lots of people turn out in force to help keep our beaches clean.”

Our beach clean is supported by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, which will provide all the equipment needed.

Children’s litter pickers, which light up when some rubbish is grabbed, have also been donated by Mandalay Wellbeing CIC.

The event is part of EDP’s Big Coast Clean Up and is being backed by councillors, the RSPB, the Marine Conservation Society, and wildlife TV presenter and naturalist Ajay Tegala.

It has organised four clean-ups in August, including the Great Yarmouth one.

To take part, email anthony.carroll@archant.co.uk, call 01493 847958, or turn up on the day.