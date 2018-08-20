‘It would be great to see lots of people turn out’ - Appeal for beach litter pickers
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2010
Get ready with your litter pickers and bin bags!
The EDP and Great Yarmouth Mercury are appealing for people to join in a beach litter pick we have organised on Saturday, August 25.
The litter pick will start at Britannia Pier at 10am with teams setting out in either direction to pick up rubbish.
Taking part will be our chief reporter Anthony Carroll, who said: “It would be great to see lots of people turn out in force to help keep our beaches clean.”
Our beach clean is supported by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, which will provide all the equipment needed.
You may also want to watch:
Children’s litter pickers, which light up when some rubbish is grabbed, have also been donated by Mandalay Wellbeing CIC.
The event is part of EDP’s Big Coast Clean Up and is being backed by councillors, the RSPB, the Marine Conservation Society, and wildlife TV presenter and naturalist Ajay Tegala.
Most Read
- 1 Seafront masterplans for Gorleston and Great Yarmouth
- 2 New ride at Pleasure Beach as re-opening date revealed
- 3 New 800-seat stadium for historic football club helped by £870,000 grant
- 4 Man taken to hospital as crash closes junction for more than three hours
- 5 Photographer captures Norfolk's year of lockdown
- 6 Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk
- 7 Stolen cars recovered after Facebook makes them 'too hot to handle'
- 8 Drink driver crashes car 30 seconds after fleeing from police
- 9 'Misleading' claim over Norfolk council tax bills
- 10 'We're in perilous situation' - Hippodrome anger at Covid cash snub
It has organised four clean-ups in August, including the Great Yarmouth one.
To take part, email anthony.carroll@archant.co.uk, call 01493 847958, or turn up on the day.