Norfolk children's seaside attraction wins national medal

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:59 AM September 27, 2022
Kirsty Friday and her daughter Darcie, two, ride the ever popular Joyland Snails. Picture: DENISE BR

Kirsty Friday and her daughter Darcie, two, ride the ever popular Joyland Snails - Credit: Denise Bradley

A ride at a Norfolk children's seaside attraction has been recognised with a medal at a national awards ceremony.

The Snails at Joyland in Great Yarmouth won bronze in the best historic ride category at the UK Theme Park Awards 2022.

Rollercoaster lovers voted in their thousands for their favourite theme parks for the awards, which recognise the best rides, attractions, shows and events.

Now in its third year, the awards search for winners in 22 categories such as Theme Park of the Year, Best Customer Service and Best Value. 

Joyland was pipped to top prize in the historic ride category by the Water Chute (Wicksteed Park) which finished ahead of the Ghost Train (Blackpool Pleasure Beach) and the Great Yarmouth ride.

More than 204,000 public votes were combined with the scores from a judging panel to determine the winners in each category.

Joyland opened in 1949 and was founded by Horace Cole who designed the Snails and the Tyrolean Tubs rides himself.

Pleasurewood Hills, in Lowestoft, also won a bronze medal in the Best Mascot category for Woody Bear.

