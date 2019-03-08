Yarmouth’s famous snails wake up from hibernation
PUBLISHED: 11:20 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 21 March 2019
Michael Cole
It has been a long cold winter - but Great Yarmouth’s famous snails are waking up and returning to their place on the seafront.
This is the 70th year in a row the colourful creatures will twist and trundle on their seaside loop as the historic amusement park Joyland re-opens this weekend for the summer season.
The snails have putting smiles on faces for generations since the funfair opened in 1949.
They even have their own Facebook page and an international following.
Michael Cole, one of Joyland’s directors, said that the park’s pirate ship has been repainted and rebuilt and all the rides have been stripped down and inspected.
He said that the summer season has “come round quick again”.
“We’re looking forward to getting the park up and running again,” he said.
Joyland will be open on March 23, 24, 30, and 31 from 11am.
From April 6 it will be open everyday.