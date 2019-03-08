Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Yarmouth’s famous snails wake up from hibernation

PUBLISHED: 11:20 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 21 March 2019

The famous snails at Great Yarmouth's Joyland are looking smart ready for this year's season after undergoing a paint job. Photo: Michael Cole

The famous snails at Great Yarmouth's Joyland are looking smart ready for this year's season after undergoing a paint job. Photo: Michael Cole

Michael Cole

It has been a long cold winter - but Great Yarmouth’s famous snails are waking up and returning to their place on the seafront.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader Graham Plant and Norfolk County Council chairman Margaret Stones riding the famous Joyland snails Photo: Liz CoatesGreat Yarmouth Borough Council leader Graham Plant and Norfolk County Council chairman Margaret Stones riding the famous Joyland snails Photo: Liz Coates

This is the 70th year in a row the colourful creatures will twist and trundle on their seaside loop as the historic amusement park Joyland re-opens this weekend for the summer season.

The snails have putting smiles on faces for generations since the funfair opened in 1949.

They even have their own Facebook page and an international following.

Michael Cole, one of Joyland’s directors, said that the park’s pirate ship has been repainted and rebuilt and all the rides have been stripped down and inspected.

The traditional Snails ride at Joyland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James BassThe traditional Snails ride at Joyland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

He said that the summer season has “come round quick again”.

“We’re looking forward to getting the park up and running again,” he said.

Joyland will be open on March 23, 24, 30, and 31 from 11am.

From April 6 it will be open everyday.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police, dogs and drone involved in ‘ongoing operation’ in Great Yarmouth

Police, dogs and a drone are involved in an 'ongoing operation' in Breydon Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey

‘I fell out of bed and was diagnosed with a brain tumour’ - Man, 27, battling incurable cancer

Matt Plummer pictured with his wife Amy on their wedding day in June. It is likely a tumour was already growing in Mr Plummer's brain Picture: Matt Plummer

Pedestrian suffers ‘serious head injuries’ in seafront collision with people carrier

Police launch an appeal for witnesses following aggravated burglary in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Man arrested after falling asleep in bus lane

A man was arrested after falling asleep in the middle of the road outside Great Yarmouth's Market Gates Bus Station. Photo: James Carr.

Most Read

Police, dogs and drone involved in ‘ongoing operation’ in Great Yarmouth

Police, dogs and a drone are involved in an 'ongoing operation' in Breydon Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey

‘I fell out of bed and was diagnosed with a brain tumour’ - Man, 27, battling incurable cancer

Matt Plummer pictured with his wife Amy on their wedding day in June. It is likely a tumour was already growing in Mr Plummer's brain Picture: Matt Plummer

Pedestrian suffers ‘serious head injuries’ in seafront collision with people carrier

Police launch an appeal for witnesses following aggravated burglary in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Man arrested after falling asleep in bus lane

A man was arrested after falling asleep in the middle of the road outside Great Yarmouth's Market Gates Bus Station. Photo: James Carr.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Yarmouth’s famous snails wake up from hibernation

The famous snails at Great Yarmouth's Joyland are looking smart ready for this year's season after undergoing a paint job. Photo: Michael Cole

Norwich ‘and other dark places’ featured in painting and photography exhibition

Hippodrome Circus contortionist Louise, by photographer David Morris

Man arrested over fatal stabbing remains under investigation as inquiries continue

Murder in South Market Road Great Yarmouth

Grow a pineapple on your windowsill!

It's easy to grow a pinepple indoors in the UK Picture: stock.adobe.com

Norfolk pasta firm’s £4m Brexit-ready move

Brexit-ready; Pasta Foods have put in another production line, adding to this one, to cope with potential increased demand. Pic: Archant.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists