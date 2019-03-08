Yarmouth’s famous snails wake up from hibernation

The famous snails at Great Yarmouth's Joyland are looking smart ready for this year's season after undergoing a paint job. Photo: Michael Cole Michael Cole

It has been a long cold winter - but Great Yarmouth’s famous snails are waking up and returning to their place on the seafront.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader Graham Plant and Norfolk County Council chairman Margaret Stones riding the famous Joyland snails Photo: Liz Coates Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader Graham Plant and Norfolk County Council chairman Margaret Stones riding the famous Joyland snails Photo: Liz Coates

This is the 70th year in a row the colourful creatures will twist and trundle on their seaside loop as the historic amusement park Joyland re-opens this weekend for the summer season.

The snails have putting smiles on faces for generations since the funfair opened in 1949.

They even have their own Facebook page and an international following.

Michael Cole, one of Joyland’s directors, said that the park’s pirate ship has been repainted and rebuilt and all the rides have been stripped down and inspected.

The traditional Snails ride at Joyland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass The traditional Snails ride at Joyland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

He said that the summer season has “come round quick again”.

“We’re looking forward to getting the park up and running again,” he said.

Joyland will be open on March 23, 24, 30, and 31 from 11am.

From April 6 it will be open everyday.