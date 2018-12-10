Search

Advanced search

Joyrider who was three times drink drive limit arrested after ploughing into traffic bollard

10 December, 2018 - 07:01
Great Yarmouth Police arrested a drunk joyrider who crashed into a bollard. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Great Yarmouth Police arrested a drunk joyrider who crashed into a bollard. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A joyrider was arrested after crashing into a traffic bollard - and was found to be more than three times the legal driving limit when police breathalysed him.

Great Yarmouth police tweeted at just after 1am on Monday, December 10 that the man was arrested after careering into the bollard.

They said he was arrested for aggravated taking a vehicle without consent, drink driving, driving while disqualified, having no insurance and failing to stop at the scene of a road crash.

Police, who did not say where the man was arrested, did say he tested at 117 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Police said nobody was hurt.

The arrest comes in the midst of the winter drink-drive campaign which Norfolk police are running alongside Suffolk police.

Officers in both counties are carrying out extra patrols and roadside checks until January.

Driving under the influence of drink or drugs is one of the “fatal four” factors which contribute to road deaths alongside speeding, using a mobile phone at the wheel and not wearing a seatbelt.

The message behind this year’s campaign is “not all drink-drivers will be young men”.

In last year’s Christmas drink and drug driving campaign more than 3,000 drivers were tested in Norfolk and Suffolk. In total 152 people were found to be over the drink-drive limit while 78 people failed drug driving tests.

The public is encouraged to report any concerns relating drink or drug driving anonymously using Crimestoppers on www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Other News

Joyrider who was three times drink drive limit arrested after ploughing into traffic bollard

39 minutes ago Dan Grimmer
Great Yarmouth Police arrested a drunk joyrider who crashed into a bollard. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

A joyrider was arrested after crashing into a traffic bollard - and was found to be more than three times the legal driving limit when police breathalysed him.

Is this the best decorated house in Great Yarmouth?

Yesterday, 16:09 Reece Hanson
Christmas decorations on Admirality Road in Great Yarmouth. CHRIS REEVES

One Great Yarmouth home has fully embraced the Christmas spirit this year, all in the name of a good cause.

‘I wouldn’t want to take credit’ - MP praised for helping woman in her 90s who suffered a fall

Yesterday, 14:28 Reece Hanson
Waveney MP Peter Aldous who helped a woman who had fallen. Picture NICK BUTCHER.

The heart of two communities shone through as well-wishers - including an MP - rushed to help people injured in two serious falls.

‘A borough on the rise’ - Transformation of Great Yarmouth continues

Yesterday, 12:00 Reece Hanson
Great Yarmouth Borough Council is set to restore the historic Venetian Waterways on the seafront. Picture: Nick Butcher

The future of Great Yarmouth is bright, according to council bosses leading the transformation charge in the borough.

Most Read

Is this the best decorated house in Great Yarmouth?

Yesterday, 16:09 Reece Hanson
Christmas decorations on Admirality Road in Great Yarmouth. CHRIS REEVES

One Great Yarmouth home has fully embraced the Christmas spirit this year, all in the name of a good cause.

Read more

‘A borough on the rise’ - Transformation of Great Yarmouth continues

Yesterday, 12:00 Reece Hanson
Great Yarmouth Borough Council is set to restore the historic Venetian Waterways on the seafront. Picture: Nick Butcher

The future of Great Yarmouth is bright, according to council bosses leading the transformation charge in the borough.

Read more
Trevor Wainwright

Joyrider who was three times drink drive limit arrested after ploughing into traffic bollard

39 minutes ago Dan Grimmer
Great Yarmouth Police arrested a drunk joyrider who crashed into a bollard. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

A joyrider was arrested after crashing into a traffic bollard - and was found to be more than three times the legal driving limit when police breathalysed him.

Read more

Video Taco Bell opens in Great Yarmouth - and here’s what the food looks like

Friday, December 7, 2018 Reece Hanson
The opening of the new Taco Bell in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth.

Taco Bell has opened its doors in Great Yarmouth for the first time after a surprise early opening, much to the delight of fans of the Tex-Mex fast food chain.

Read more
United States

‘You try and blame yourself’: Greater Anglia train driver describes witnessing four deaths on the tracks

Friday, December 7, 2018 Greta Levy
Andy McNaugher speaks about fatalities on train tracks. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

A train driver who has seen four people die while he was at the controls has described the lasting effect it has had on his life.

Read more
Facebook

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy