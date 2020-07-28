Covid-free Norfolk hospital lifts ban on visitors - but you must pre-book

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has said patients can have one visitor for one hour a day now the hospital is Covid-free Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Patients at a Covid-free Norfolk hospital can have one visitor for one hour a day as restrictions are eased.

The James Paget Hospital's new 'respiratory A&E' unit set up to contain those who might be infected with coronavirus. The hospital has now reverted to a single A&E unit Photo: Simon Stevens The James Paget Hospital's new 'respiratory A&E' unit set up to contain those who might be infected with coronavirus. The hospital has now reverted to a single A&E unit Photo: Simon Stevens

Gorleston’s James Paget University Hospital says its last positive case was admitted on July 10, and that there had been no cases on any of its wards since.

During the pandemic it discharged 240 people who had recovered, and saw 122 deaths due to Covid-19. As part of its response, it banned visitors and created separate zones for those with the virus.

But from today (Tuesday July 28) patients can see one visitor for one hour a day.

The hospital has also reverted to a single A&E department, having set up a separate respiratory A&E with its own entrance for coronavirus patients.

At the height of the pandemic not even those who were dying could see a family member or friend.

Under the new arrangements people will have to pre-book their visits at least 24 hours ahead.

No children will be allowed and because of social distancing it may mean that not every patient will be able to see someone.

The hospital said in a statement: “We recognise that the visiting restrictions put in place during the Covid-19 pandemic have been extremely difficult for patients, families and friends, but this was necessary to follow guidance from the Government and to minimise the spread of the infection.

“Updated guidance means we are now re-introducing limited visiting for inpatient areas, but visits must be pre-booked.

“Patients in non-Covid wards can have one visitor a day, for a maximum of one hour.

“Unfortunately, children will not be able to visit.”

Slots will be available between 11am and 7.30pm each day and people will be asked to provide details under track and trace.

Visitors are asked to wear a face covering at all times.

On arrival they will have to take off their coat and wash their hands.

Overall the hospital stresses it would rather people stayed in touch remotely if possible.

To book a slot call 01493 453300, from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 1pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Requests can also be emailed to Patient.Visiting@jpaget.nhs.uk

Other initiatives, including video calls and the Letters to Loved Ones service, will remain in place.

A spokesperson for the James Paget University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust confirmed the Gorleston hospital’s first cases on Tuesday, March 17.