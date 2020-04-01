Deserving hospital porter and dad of seven wins car giveaway

Giles Barr-Thomson (centre) enjoying a get-together with his team of hospital porters at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. The 40-year-old father of seven has won a Nissan Primera in an online draw Picture: Giles Barr-Thomson Archant

A hospital porter and father-of-seven has won a car in a free giveaway aimed at helping a deserving NHS worker.

Hospital porter Giles Barr-Thomson on his wedding day in 2015 with his wife Kitty and their children Picture: Giles Barr-Thomson Hospital porter Giles Barr-Thomson on his wedding day in 2015 with his wife Kitty and their children Picture: Giles Barr-Thomson

Giles Barr-Thomson says having a vehicle will make all the difference as he juggles work and family life during the coronavirus outbreak.

The 40-year-old from Pound Lane, Gorleston, says his working day takes him across all departments and is tinged with fear.

His wife and two of his children are in “high risk” categories at home.

However, winning the Nissan Primera came as a huge surprise - since he had not been entered in the draw.

In fact Mr Barr-Thomson nominated a colleague at Gorleston’s James Paget University Hospital as a worthy recipient, healthcare assistant Lindsay Smith.

But when her entry was pulled out of the hat, she donated it back to Mr Barr-Thomson saying he needed it more.

“She did not believe me at first,” he said.

“And we were passing it back and forth for about an hour.

“I did not try and get it for me. I was just trying to help someone else out. It’s a bit peculiar how it worked out.

“I had a car a few months ago but it went wrong.

“This is going to be a bit of a life-saver.”

He said everyone at the JPUH was “on edge”.

“Even though we are doing our day-to-day jobs there is a little bit of fear in the air.

“As we are pushing beds we have got medically trained people pushing their backs to the wall and ducking through doorways.

“They would not be doing that if they didn’t think they needed to.

“I am working with everyone and having to go home to people in my household, just as everyone else in the trust is.”

At home his wife Kitty is a Type 1 diabetic, their 13-year-old son Toby has had three open-heart surgeries, and premature baby Katie, now eight months, has a range of check-ups to get to.

The couple also have five-year-old Tommy who is autistic, and Aaron, 18, who has ADHD and also works at the hospital as a domestic.

Mr Barr-Thomson has two other sons Brandon, 14 and Corey, 17 who live in Devon.

Harrison Bailey, 33, who gave away the car said it could not have gone to a more deserving person.

