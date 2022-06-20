News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Platinum Jubilee medals awarded to lifeboat crew

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 12:56 PM June 20, 2022
Updated: 1:59 PM June 20, 2022
Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat crew have received Platinum Jubilee medals.

Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat crew welcomed mayor Graham Plant to the station on Sunday June 19 for a medal presentation ceremony, tour of the rescue service, and a trip out to sea. - Credit: Jennifer Rice

Members of a lifeboat crew have been awarded Platinum Jubilee medals marking the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

The medals were handed to the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston RNLI crew by borough mayor Graham Plant on Sunday (June 19) at a celebration event which saw families gather at the station in Riverside Road.

Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat crew have been handed Platinum Jubilee medals for their service.

The Great Yarmouth and Gorleston ALB took to the waves on Sunday to show Great Yarmouth mayor Graham Plant her rescue talents. - Credit: Jennifer Rice

On the day both boats, the all weather lifeboat (ALB) Samarbeta and the inshore boat (ILB) took to the water.

As part of the celebrations Mr Plant joined the all weather crew for demonstrations and a tour of the outer harbour, while they demonstrated their skills and the boat's gadgetry.

Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat crew have been handed Platinum Jubilee medals for their service.

The Great Yarmouth and Gorleston all-weather lifeboat at sea on Sunday June 19, 2022 when the crew received their Platinum Jubilee medals. - Credit: Jennifer Rice

Medals were presented to Paul Cairns, Jason Edmonds, Shaun Kent, David Kilpatrick, Des Mallion, Andrew Mason, David Mason, John McClellan, Michael Newbury, Dr Duncan Peacock, Ben Penning, James Spink, Rod Wells, Jackson Wright, and Lindsey Wigmore.

Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat crew have been handed Platinum Jubilee medals for their service.

The Great Yarmouth and Gorleston ALB lifeboat on Sunday June 19 when they were joined by their families at the station for a Platinum Jubilee medal presentation event. - Credit: Jennifer Rice

Station Mechanic, Rod Wells said: “It is a privilege and an honour to be recognised as one of Her Majesty’s Rescue Services and an honour to be presented our jubilee medals by our very own mayor, Graham Plant”.

Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat crew have been handed Platinum Jubilee medals for their service.

The crew of the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat station have been handed Platinum Jubilee medals marking the Queen's 70 year reign. - Credit: Jennifer Rice

Great Yarmouth News
Gorleston News

Don't Miss

Beachside Holidays in Scratby, near Great Yarmouth, has filmed for Channel 4's Four in a Bed

Channel 4's Four in a Bed spotlight falls on seaside chalets

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A car was left overturned after a two-car crash near Great Yarmouth on Thursday afternoon

Norfolk Live News

Driver injured as car overturns in crash on A149 near Great Yarmouth

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Former Pontins chalets

Investigations | Exclusive

Pontins £5m sale expected 'in days'... but what will it mean for Hemsby?

Joel Adams

person
For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout photo of Tommy Walsh, who is on

Two Norfolk homes feature on BBC property show

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon