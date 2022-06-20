Platinum Jubilee medals awarded to lifeboat crew

Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat crew welcomed mayor Graham Plant to the station on Sunday June 19 for a medal presentation ceremony, tour of the rescue service, and a trip out to sea. - Credit: Jennifer Rice

Members of a lifeboat crew have been awarded Platinum Jubilee medals marking the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

The medals were handed to the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston RNLI crew by borough mayor Graham Plant on Sunday (June 19) at a celebration event which saw families gather at the station in Riverside Road.

On the day both boats, the all weather lifeboat (ALB) Samarbeta and the inshore boat (ILB) took to the water.

As part of the celebrations Mr Plant joined the all weather crew for demonstrations and a tour of the outer harbour, while they demonstrated their skills and the boat's gadgetry.

Medals were presented to Paul Cairns, Jason Edmonds, Shaun Kent, David Kilpatrick, Des Mallion, Andrew Mason, David Mason, John McClellan, Michael Newbury, Dr Duncan Peacock, Ben Penning, James Spink, Rod Wells, Jackson Wright, and Lindsey Wigmore.

Station Mechanic, Rod Wells said: “It is a privilege and an honour to be recognised as one of Her Majesty’s Rescue Services and an honour to be presented our jubilee medals by our very own mayor, Graham Plant”.