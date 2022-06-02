News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Jeepers! Jubilee weekend begins in style in Winterton

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 3:41 PM June 2, 2022
Updated: 3:51 PM June 2, 2022
Jubilee celebrations get under way in Winterton

Parish councillor Marie Hartley was draped in union flags as jubilee celebrations kicked off in Winterton with 'first citizen' Terry Byrne reading the proclamation from a jeep. - Credit: Liz Coates

The "first citizen" of a Norfolk coastal village kicked off Platinum Jubilee celebrations in style, standing tall on a vintage military jeep.

Terry Byrne, MBE, his medals gleaming in the sun, read the proclamation to a crowd of villagers in Winterton many waving flags and draped in red, white and blue.

Jubilee celebrations get under way in Winterton

Terry Byrne kicked off jubilee celebrations in Winterton standing tall in a military jeep. He hailed the turnout of villagers for the formal event staged in perfect weather. - Credit: Liz Coates

The retired lieutenant colonel then lead a procession from the Fisherman's Return pub to the village green where he read it loud and proud for a second time.

He hailed the "wonderful" turnout which formally kicked off the village's celebrations.

Jubilee celebrations get under way in Winterton

People clapped and waved flags after hearing Terry Byrne deliver the official jubilee proclamation in Winterton from the top of a wartime jeep adding to the occasion. - Credit: Liz Coates

Tonight, June 2, a beacon is being lit at the Beach Road car park at 9.45pm with food from The Edge, entertainment, a piper and a bugler.

On Friday, June 3, there is a family fun day at The Hermanus, 12-4pm with a family disco in the evening.

Jubilee celebrations get under way in Winterton

People in Winterton embraced the jubilee celebrations on Thursday June 2 gathering to hear the proclamation at the Fisherman's Return and then parading to the village green where it was read a second time. - Credit: Liz Coates

On Saturday, June 4, there is a table top sale in the Church Rooms and the tower will be open for the first time since the pandemic, from 2-4pm.

Events culminate in street party on the village green on Sunday with over 400 people saying they will attend.

Are you organising an event for the jubilee? Send pictures to anthony.carroll@archant.co.uk

jubilee celebrations get under way in Winterton

Villagers turned out in force in Winterton to hear the proclamation read by unofficial town crier Terry Byrne. The crowd then made their way to the village green. - Credit: Liz Coates

Jubilee celebrations get under way in Winterton

Terry Byrne in Winterton reading the jubilee proclamation on the village green on June 2. - Credit: Liz Coates

Jubilee celebration kick off in Winterton

People gathered at the village green in Winterton to hear Terry Byrne read the jubilee proclamation on June 2. - Credit: Liz Coates


