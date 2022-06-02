Jeepers! Jubilee weekend begins in style in Winterton
- Credit: Liz Coates
The "first citizen" of a Norfolk coastal village kicked off Platinum Jubilee celebrations in style, standing tall on a vintage military jeep.
Terry Byrne, MBE, his medals gleaming in the sun, read the proclamation to a crowd of villagers in Winterton many waving flags and draped in red, white and blue.
The retired lieutenant colonel then lead a procession from the Fisherman's Return pub to the village green where he read it loud and proud for a second time.
He hailed the "wonderful" turnout which formally kicked off the village's celebrations.
Tonight, June 2, a beacon is being lit at the Beach Road car park at 9.45pm with food from The Edge, entertainment, a piper and a bugler.
On Friday, June 3, there is a family fun day at The Hermanus, 12-4pm with a family disco in the evening.
On Saturday, June 4, there is a table top sale in the Church Rooms and the tower will be open for the first time since the pandemic, from 2-4pm.
Events culminate in street party on the village green on Sunday with over 400 people saying they will attend.
Are you organising an event for the jubilee? Send pictures to anthony.carroll@archant.co.uk