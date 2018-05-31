Search

Exhibition fulfils artist's wish to see life's work on display

PUBLISHED: 10:38 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:49 11 March 2020

Artist Julian Macey, pictured aged 98, getting ready for his first solo exhibition. Picture: Nick Butcher

An exhibition to celebrate an artist's 100th birthday will still go ahead following his death.

A painting by Julian Macey Picture: Nick ButcherA painting by Julian Macey Picture: Nick Butcher

Julian Macey, who died in October aged 99, was preparing for the art exhibition to show his life's work.

Instead, the Great Yarmouth and District Society of Artists is going ahead with it as a tribute to their former president.

The exhibition will feature oils, water colours, pastels and pencil drawings of familiar rural scenes done on location.

All 50 works will be for sale plus 18 miniatures, for which he was world renowned.

A painting by Julian Macey Picture: Nick ButcherA painting by Julian Macey Picture: Nick Butcher

Although he was a member of the society for over 60 years, exhibiting annually, his work was seldom for sale because he said 'each picture represented a day out and a memory.'

'Charismatic, revolutionary, an inspiration' - tributes to Julian Macey who has died aged 99

He was a founder member of the James Paget Hospital Arts Committee working tirelessly on projects for over 20 years raising thousands of pounds for art in the hospital.

He also initiated staff art exhibitions which continue to this day.

He founded the Great Yarmouth and District Society's permanent collection, his dream being to have a permanent exhibition and to ensure that members' work could always be seen in their home town.

Artwork by Julian Macey Picture: Nick ButcherArtwork by Julian Macey Picture: Nick Butcher

His voluntary work in art extended to schools and colleges encouraging generations of schoolchildren from the Great Yarmouth area.

He also managed a bursary for students going into full time art.

Friend and fellow artist Margaret Carver said: 'His whole life was centred around encouraging and inspiring everybody he came into contact with.

'He loved helping people to achieve in whatever they wanted to do.

'The exhibition is a celebration of his life and a tribute to him.'

Mr Macey was also a revolutionary youth worker and an inspiration to generations of people attending the Shrublands Youth and Adult Centre in Gorleston which he helped to set up.

He served as warden from 1949 to 1980 and is widely credited as the motivating force for getting young people involved.

The exhibition is being staged at the Library Galleries, in Yarmouth from Thursday March 19 to Saturday March 21 from 10am to 4pm daily.

Admission is free and 20pc of any sales will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

