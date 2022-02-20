Jumblist event draws the crowds at art gallery

The Jumblist Massive event was held in Market Gates Shopping Centre - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A vintage fair has proved a hit in a Great Yarmouth art gallery.

The Jumblist Massive was held at the Primeyarc art gallery inside Market Gates Shopping Centre over the weekend.

There were attendees of all ages excited to find second-hand "pre-loved" bargains and support local organisations.

Stalls included Men’s Shed, Say It With StitchGY and Gems Crystal Wonders alongside local artists, soap makers and vintage clothing sellers.

Stalls were offering a wide range of pre-loved wares - Credit: Katherine Nicholls

Attendees were also treated to sets from DJs and an afternoon set from local rock band The Educatorz who performed covers of popular rock songs for the crowd.

Julia Devonshire, from PrimeYarc art gallery, said: “It brought lots of interest from the community and reveals there is an appetite for this type of sustainability-minded event in Great Yarmouth”.

Primeyarc’s next exhibition called The Art of Rollerskating opens on March 5.

The art gallery is based in the former Debenhams store.