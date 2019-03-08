Police catch man who skipped bail after being jailed for being drunk on plane

Karl Foster, 37, from Great Yarmouth, has been arrested having been on the run for more than a year after he was handed a jail sentence for being drunk on a plan in February 2018. Archant

A man who has been on the run for more than a month after being handed a jail sentence for being drunk on a plane has been arrested.

Karl Foster, 37, of Kings Road, Gorleston, was jailed for six months by an Isleworth Crown Court jury on Friday, February 15.

Foster was convicted in absence of being drunk on board a Gulf Air flight from Bahrain to Heathrow on February 2 last year.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police confirmed Foster had been arrested in Dover, Kent, on Thursday.

Last month Foster contacted this newspaper to plead his innocence.

Foster claims he suffered a mental breakdown on the flight having witnessed a taxi driver run over a pedestrian less than a month earlier in Delhi, India.

He insisted he was not breathalysed on the flight.