Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Police catch man who skipped bail after being jailed for being drunk on plane

PUBLISHED: 10:22 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 22 March 2019

Karl Foster, 37, from Great Yarmouth, has been arrested having been on the run for more than a year after he was handed a jail sentence for being drunk on a plan in February 2018.

Karl Foster, 37, from Great Yarmouth, has been arrested having been on the run for more than a year after he was handed a jail sentence for being drunk on a plan in February 2018.

Archant

A man who has been on the run for more than a month after being handed a jail sentence for being drunk on a plane has been arrested.

Karl Foster, 37, of Kings Road, Gorleston, was jailed for six months by an Isleworth Crown Court jury on Friday, February 15.

Foster was convicted in absence of being drunk on board a Gulf Air flight from Bahrain to Heathrow on February 2 last year.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police confirmed Foster had been arrested in Dover, Kent, on Thursday.

Last month Foster contacted this newspaper to plead his innocence.

Foster claims he suffered a mental breakdown on the flight having witnessed a taxi driver run over a pedestrian less than a month earlier in Delhi, India.

He insisted he was not breathalysed on the flight.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police, dogs and drone involved in ‘ongoing operation’ in Great Yarmouth

Police, dogs and a drone are involved in an 'ongoing operation' in Breydon Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Man arrested after falling asleep in bus lane

A man was arrested after falling asleep in the middle of the road outside Great Yarmouth's Market Gates Bus Station. Photo: James Carr.

‘I fell out of bed and was diagnosed with a brain tumour’ - Man, 27, battling incurable cancer

Matt Plummer pictured with his wife Amy on their wedding day in June. It is likely a tumour was already growing in Mr Plummer's brain Picture: Matt Plummer

Pedestrian suffers ‘serious head injuries’ in seafront collision with people carrier

The bomb disposal unit has been called to a Norfolk police station. Picture: Archant Library

Most Read

Police, dogs and drone involved in ‘ongoing operation’ in Great Yarmouth

Police, dogs and a drone are involved in an 'ongoing operation' in Breydon Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Man arrested after falling asleep in bus lane

A man was arrested after falling asleep in the middle of the road outside Great Yarmouth's Market Gates Bus Station. Photo: James Carr.

‘I fell out of bed and was diagnosed with a brain tumour’ - Man, 27, battling incurable cancer

Matt Plummer pictured with his wife Amy on their wedding day in June. It is likely a tumour was already growing in Mr Plummer's brain Picture: Matt Plummer

Pedestrian suffers ‘serious head injuries’ in seafront collision with people carrier

The bomb disposal unit has been called to a Norfolk police station. Picture: Archant Library

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Woodbridge Town 3 Gorleston 1: Young Greens side are beaten after brave show

Connor Ingram is just inches away from putting Gorleston ahead at Woodbridge Picture: DAVID HARDY

Public toilets in ‘appalling state’ will not get council refurbishment funding

The public toilets on Second Avenue in Caister are in an

Police catch man who skipped bail after being jailed for being drunk on plane

Karl Foster, 37, from Great Yarmouth, has been arrested having been on the run for more than a year after he was handed a jail sentence for being drunk on a plan in February 2018.

Save money on 25 bulb skyscraper lily collection

Skyscraper lilies can grow up to 7ft Picture: Enjoy Gardening More

Great Yarmouth Town 0 Godmanchester Rovers 3: High-flying visitors too strong for Bloaters

Great Yarmouth Town skipper Payton Swatman jumps highest to win a header against Godmanchester Picture: STEVE WOOD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists