Are you a Kate Bush superfan? Join this global effort to recreate her most famous video in Norfolk

Hundreds of people dressed as Kate Bush are expected to descend on Gorleston for The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever Photo: PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

It’s not quite the windy moors but Gorleston seafront is set to join a global event where people dress up as Kate Bush and recreate her Wuthering Heights video.

Hundreds of people are being rallied to take part in the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever which sees fans dressing as the singer wearing her trademark floaty attire and doing all the moves.

Organiser Melanie Ruse said it wasn’t just for women, people of all genders and abilities were welcome and the event on July 13 would be wheelchair friendly.

She said capacity in Pier Gardens was limited to around 200 and that there would be time to practise the routine from the 1978 video, and “roll and fall in green” as the lyrics say.

The intention is the attempt will be filmed and uploaded to YouTube and possibly used to promote the resort.

Those taking part will be joining people in Sydney and at multiple locations world wide.

Mrs Ruse, 57, who suffers with arthritis said it was something she came across on social media in the middle of one sleepless night.

She said: “I can remember the first time I saw that video on Top of the Pops it blew my mind. There is no-one like her and with her voice as well, it’s just so different.

“I just loved the look and I loved her voice. She was just so eccentric. She was everything I wanted to be as a teenager.”

For the event people are asked to wear red. A couple of rehearsals will take place in the Pavilion Theatre before moving to Pier Gardens near the band stand for the real thing.

People should register their interest via the Facebook group or contact the Pavilion Theatre.

The flash mob performance will be followed by a community picnic.

The event first took place in Brighton in 2013 as an unofficial world record attempt for the most people dressed as Kate Bush.

Kate Bush was just 19 when she reached number 1 in the charts with her debut singer Wuthering Heights, a tribute Emily Bronte’s brooding novel of the same name.

The two artists share the same birthday, July 30.

The event in Gorleston will see people gathering at around 12.30pm ready to go live at 2pm.