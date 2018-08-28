Search

Advanced search

‘Perfect cat’ hoping to find a new home before Christmas after 18 weeks at the rescue centre

PUBLISHED: 09:32 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:36 06 December 2018

Kent is still looking for a home after seeing many other cats find theirs. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Kent is still looking for a home after seeing many other cats find theirs. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Archant

Kent the cat remains in the care of the RSPCA while other cats come and go. Maybe this week he will be lucky enough to find a home.

Kent is still looking for a home after seeing many other cats find theirs. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkKent is still looking for a home after seeing many other cats find theirs. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Kent, who is thought to be about seven years old, came into the care of the RSPCA after he was found collapsed and taken to the vets.

He has since made a full recovery and the RSPCA say they hope he gets the happy ending he deserves after having a hard time.

Eugene needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkEugene needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

A spokesperson for the RSPCA East Norfolk said: “Kent is just the nicest cat. He has been with us for 18 weeks in total and he was in a foster home initially.

“His fosterer said that he had been the easiest cat she had ever looked after. He was friendly, affectionate and laid back - she described him as the perfect cat.”

Jenny needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkJenny needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Staff feel Kent would be happiest in a quiet home as he is timid natured and can be shy around new people.

His blood tests showed that he had some kidney problems but this is managed well with a special diet and he is now doing really well.

Cheeky needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkCheeky needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

There are a number of other cats who also need homes as soon as possible.

Eugene came to the rescue centre after being abandoned along with another kitten. He is aged around four months old and is now looking for his forever home. The staff at the RSPCA describe him as “a loving cuddly kitten who loves to be on your lap.”

Pilchard needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkPilchard needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Jenny is looking for an adult home as she likes her peace and quiet. She is described as a friendly eight-year-old cat and she is used to living with dogs.

Staff at the rescue centre say Cheeky is a gentle giant. He has been living out on the street for many months and is looking forward to a nice life in a proper home.

Wifi needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkWifi needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Pilchard was another stray who had been living on a building site. Unfortunately the RSPCA has been unable to find an owner who was missing him so they hope he will be chosen soon.

Daddy Long Legs is thought to be around 10 years old. He has hyperthyroid which is managed with daily medication.

Asia needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkAsia needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Icon and Wifi came to the RSPCA nine weeks ago along with six other cats. They are now the last pair who are still at the rescue centre. They are estimated to be around 12 and 10 years old.

Pope is looking for a home where he will be the only cat. The RSPCA say he loves people and would suit a retired family where someone was around most of the day. He is around eight years old.

Alina needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkAlina needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Alina and Asia could be rehomed separately or as a pair. They are described as quiet but friendly cats who would be happiest in a quiet home where they can have access to a garden.

If you think you could provide a loving home for Kent or any of the other cats mentioned then please call the RSPCA’s rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form from the rehoming page on their website.

All of the RSPCA’s cats and dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme. You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption. There is a small adoption fee of £55 for domestic cats and kittens, dogs are on application and all are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk are a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

Other News

Big rise in number of Norfolk schools reporting racism, homophobia and disability prejudice - is Brexit to blame?

6 minutes ago David Hannant: Local democracy reporter
Dozens more schools in Norfolk reported incidents of discrimination to the county council in 2017-18 than the previous year Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The number of Norfolk schools reporting prejudice including racism and homophobia has increased, it can today be revealed - and Brexit is thought to be among the reasons.

Water flumes, splash zone, climbing wall, and spa – council sets out its vision for new £26m complex

08:58 Liz Coates
Yarmouth Marina Centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk’s biggest resort is poised for a new £26m water and leisure complex tipped as a “once in a generation” investment.

Video Parent who was ‘frightening’ children at a Norfolk school rows with police officer

08:02 Joseph Norton
The parent was wearing a face mask which cyclists use to protect their nose and face from the cold

A parent who was “frightening” children by wearing a face mask outside of a Norfolk secondary school has been captured having a heated argument with a police officer after he refused to remove it.

Nearly 600 more people died in Norfolk during winter as number of excess winter deaths soars

06:59 Taz Ali
In Norfolk, there were around 590 more deaths during the winter of 2016/17. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The number of additional deaths during winter almost doubled last year compared to the previous year across the UK, as the colder months took their toll on the elderly and infirm.

Most Read

Urine soaked mattresses at care home rated ‘inadequate’ by CQC, but staff ‘doing their best’

Mon, 16:52 Liz Coates
The Windmill Care Home in Rollesby has been ranked as 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: Google Maps

A care home where mattresses were getting soaked through to the base with urine has been put into special measures.

Read more
Care Quality Commission

Video Parent who was ‘frightening’ children at a Norfolk school rows with police officer

08:02 Joseph Norton
The parent was wearing a face mask which cyclists use to protect their nose and face from the cold

A parent who was “frightening” children by wearing a face mask outside of a Norfolk secondary school has been captured having a heated argument with a police officer after he refused to remove it.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Video Former Fatso’s restaurant reveals its £350,000 transformation

Yesterday, 07:03 Liz Coates
The official opening of the restored 18th century building on King Street, the building was formerly Fatsos restaurant, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

A former American diner’s £350,000 transformation could help to improve the reputation of one of Great Yarmouth’s main urban thoroughfares.

Read more

Teenage girl punched ‘a number of times’ in the face near chip shop

Mon, 09:14 Liz Coates
The top end of Gorleston High Street where a teenage girl was attacked Picture: Liz Coates

Witnesses are being sought after a teenage girl was punched in the face in Gorleston High Street.

Read more

Mystery taxi driver wins big at Norfolk casino

Yesterday, 07:09 Joseph Norton
Grosvenor Casino, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Christmas has come early for a lucky taxi driver who won £54,000 at a Norfolk casino.

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy