Landlady who crashed motorbike after drinking and taking drugs claims she suffered verbal abuse from locals

PUBLISHED: 17:37 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:37 11 October 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A former pub landlady crashed her motorcycle after drinking and taking cocaine, a court has heard.

Olivia Scott, 22, originally from Yorkshire, had moved to Norfolk for a "fresh start" and was running the King's Head in Acle.

She appeared on Friday (October 11) at Norwich Magistrates Court, where Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, said police were called just before 6am on March 20 this year to a collision on Market Manor.

Ms Scott, admitted charges of drink driving, drug driving, driving without insurance, driving without a valid test certificate and failing to stop after a crash, told officers she had been drinking and had taken cocaine, the court heard.

She had taken a corner and hit the kerb, lost control of her motorbike and went into the back of a parked car.

Aly Armstrong, mitigating, said the defendant, who now lives in Bradford, West Yorkshire, had no previous convictions.

The court heard Ms Scott had moved from Yorkshire to Norfolk to make a "fresh start", leasing the King's Head.

Ms Armstrong said: "But the locals didn't welcome her, a young Yorkshire lass running the pub.

"She suffered verbal abuse from the locals," the solicitor added.

She said Ms Scott was running the pub on her own and on the day in question was told she needed to leave the pub and she went upstairs and drank.

In a probation report on Scott's circumstances the court heard how she was working seven days a week to pay off debts and "acknowledged that she was in the wrong" for taking her motorbike out after consuming drugs and alcohol and that her behaviour on the morning of March 20, was "completely out of character".

Sentencing Scott, Paul Allen, the chairman of the bench said: "You work jolly hard to do what's right and on that I think it would be unjust and put you under such stress if we added to your financial debt.

"It is clearly exceptional but we are going to give you a conditional discharge. You were probably naive in the way you handled things.

"I think you're an intelligent young lady who know's what you did was wrong."

Scott was given a conditional discharge for three years along with a 24-month driving ban and victim surcharge of £20.

