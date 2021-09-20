News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Rovers return? New landlords relaunch village pub with parties and Sunday lunches for dogs

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 9:01 AM September 20, 2021   
The King's Head in North Road Hemsby has reopened.

The Kings Head in North Road Hemsby has reopened with a new menu, including one for dogs. - Credit: Fleurets

A pub in the heart of a busy seaside village has been taken over by new landlords.

Having been shut for some time the King's Head in North Road, Hemsby, is now in the hands of experienced local operators Andrew and Sue Henney, at one time familiar faces behind the bar at the The Ship, in Caister.

The couple, who have taken on a ten year lease, have big plans for the pub which has a bar, restaurant snug, and conservatory

Mr Henney said: “We aim to make the pub a very traditional one that will be a welcoming place for everyone, including their four-legged friends.

"We have a long history of being the most dog friendly licensees, even hosting doggie Christmas parties and doggie Sunday lunches.

"The food is traditional pub fare, but all home-cooked with good presentation and at extremely competitive prices.

You may also want to watch:

"We hope that the village will embrace us and that village groups will be able to have their social gatherings with us."


Most Read

  1. 1 Family devastated after death of much-loved and well-known horse
  2. 2 Acrobats and falcons wow crowds at the Out There Festival
  3. 3 Norfolk beach ranked among world's top tourist attractions
  1. 4 Do you recognise this man?
  2. 5 'It's a big pain' - Third river crossing work leaves businessman frustrated
  3. 6 Sisters realise late parents' dream by opening coffee shop
  4. 7 Out There Festival 2021 begins today
  5. 8 Trainee probation officer shared intimate photos with convicted murderer
  6. 9 Inquest date set for Gorleston woman found on beach
  7. 10 'I'm totally shocked' - metal railings stolen from Gorleston home
Food and Drink
Hemsby News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Homes in Queen Anne's Road, Great Yarmouth, being demolished to make way for the third river crossin

Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Progress on long-awaited bridge

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The eastbound carriageway of the A47 where there was a fatal road traffic accident today (Wednesday

Norfolk Live

Driver dies in crash on A47

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
race

Gallery

Can you spot yourself at Great Yarmouth Ladies Day?

Anthony Carroll

person
Taxi drivers in Great Yarmouth believe it is to easy to get a license from the borough council. Pict

Finding it hard to get a taxi in Great Yarmouth? Here's why

Anthony Carroll

person