Rovers return? New landlords relaunch village pub with parties and Sunday lunches for dogs

Published: 9:01 AM September 20, 2021

The Kings Head in North Road Hemsby has reopened with a new menu, including one for dogs. - Credit: Fleurets

A pub in the heart of a busy seaside village has been taken over by new landlords.

Having been shut for some time the King's Head in North Road, Hemsby, is now in the hands of experienced local operators Andrew and Sue Henney, at one time familiar faces behind the bar at the The Ship, in Caister.

The couple, who have taken on a ten year lease, have big plans for the pub which has a bar, restaurant snug, and conservatory

Mr Henney said: “We aim to make the pub a very traditional one that will be a welcoming place for everyone, including their four-legged friends.

"We have a long history of being the most dog friendly licensees, even hosting doggie Christmas parties and doggie Sunday lunches.

"The food is traditional pub fare, but all home-cooked with good presentation and at extremely competitive prices.

You may also want to watch:

"We hope that the village will embrace us and that village groups will be able to have their social gatherings with us."



