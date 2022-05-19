Runner's emotional fundraising run in memory of taxi driver dad

A runner has raised £1,500 in aid of the hospice that looked after his father.

Andrew Goldie decided to slip on his running trainers after St Elizabeth Hospice helped his dad, Albert, to spend his final weeks at home in Hopton, near Great Yarmouth.

Mr Goldie raised the funds in memory of his 82-year-old-father by taking part in the Grand East Anglia Run in his home town of King's Lynn.

Albert Goldie with his son Andrew and grandson Jack. - Credit: supplied by Goldie family

He said: “I am so pleased I managed to complete my run for the hospice after the brilliant support they gave dad.

“It was important for me to be able to give something back, as their support was invaluable to both dad and my whole family.

"Thank you to everyone who has donated towards my run and to all who supported me on the day, it really means a great deal.”

Mr Goldie's father, who had been a taxi driver, was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in September 2018. He died on October 3 last year.