News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Runner's emotional fundraising run in memory of taxi driver dad

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:51 PM May 19, 2022
Andrew Goldie completed a 10k run for St Elizabeth Hospice

Andrew Goldie completed a 10k run for St Elizabeth Hospice - Credit: Andrew Goldie

A runner has raised £1,500 in aid of the hospice that looked after his father.

Andrew Goldie decided to slip on his running trainers after St Elizabeth Hospice helped his dad, Albert, to spend his final weeks at home in Hopton, near Great Yarmouth.

Mr Goldie raised the funds in memory of his 82-year-old-father by taking part in the Grand East Anglia Run in his home town of King's Lynn.

Albert Goldie from Hopton who has died aged 82.

Albert Goldie with his son Andrew and grandson Jack. - Credit: supplied by Goldie family

He said: “I am so pleased I managed to complete my run for the hospice after the brilliant support they gave dad.

“It was important for me to be able to give something back, as their support was invaluable to both dad and my whole family.

"Thank you to everyone who has donated towards my run and to all who supported me on the day, it really means a great deal.”

Mr Goldie's father, who had been a taxi driver, was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in September 2018. He died on October 3 last year.

Hopton-On-Sea News
King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Bar 1 in Gorleston used for Heroes and Villains film

Seaside bar taken over for three weeks by Hollywood crew shooting film

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth mayor Graham Plant had hoped to greet passengers from the Spirit of Discovery

Mayor left waiting as cruise ship can not dock at Yarmouth due to winds

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Britannia Road is the cheapest street in Great Yarmouth house price wise

The seven cheapest streets in Great Yarmouth

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Busy Regent Road in Great Yarmouth as people enjoy being out and about as Covid restrictions are eas

7 delicious places to eat in Great Yarmouth's Regent Road

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon