Festival organiser apologises for disturbing residents but insists event will return next year

Jamie Waite, 33, founder of Kissed on the Roof Festival has apologised for the disturbance the event caused in Gorleston. Picture: Jamie Waite Archant

The organiser of a music festival which left residents outraged after his noisy event spoilt a community talent show has apologised for the disturbance.

Cliff Hotel, Gorleston. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Cliff Hotel, Gorleston. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Founder of the club-style Kissed on the Roof Festival, Jamie Waite, said he takes full responsibilty for the issues but has insisted the event will return to Gorleston next year.

The festival entertained around 700 people with its mix of RnB, House and Motown music at the Cliff Hotel on Sunday afternoon.

But, the event clashed with the Gorleston Makes Music show which saw local acts perform on the town's bandstand.

Spectators at the show were left furious as the loud music from the festival disturbed a number of the performances.

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Mr Waite, 33, said he wasn't aware of the community event until complaints started to be made.

"Maybe I should have taken some more time to look into what other events were taking place on Sunday," he said.

"But at the same time nobody flagged it up to me.

"I take full responsibilty and apologise for the impact it had on the music event."

Despite a backlash from a number of residents and councillors, Mr Waite, from Norwich, said he received several messages of support from people who enjoyed his event on Sunday afternoon.

He said: "The amount of people who have contacted me to say thanks for putting on such a great show has been amazing.

"Youngsters often say there's not enough for them to do and I believe the festival is a great addition to the town."

Mr Waite said he holds Gorleston in high regard and will bring the festival back to the town next year.

"There's no doubting I need to make changes to make sure the event doesn't cause the problems it did this time.

"I think I will move it to a Saturday for starters.

"Gorleston's a great town and I think the youngsters in the area really do deserved a festival like this."

The Cliff Hotel also issued an apology to residents on Sunday.

Kissed on The Roof received criticism from residents in Norwich earlier this year after its event at The Rooftop Gardens.