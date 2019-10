Firefighters called to kitchen fire

Three appliances from Norfolk fire and recue were called out to a fire in Harry Miller Court, Great Yarmouth in the early hours of Thursday morning. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Firefighters rushed to a property in Great Yarmouth in the early hours of Wednesday morning following a kitchen fire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Three crews were called to the blaze in Harry Miller Court at 12.21am.

You may also want to watch:

The fire was extinguished before the firefighters arrived but the crews used a pressure fan to remove smoke from the property.

The incident had been dealt with by 12.50am.