News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Passer-by raises alert over kitchen fire after seeing smoke

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 7:12 PM June 6, 2022
Fire crews tackled a fire at a Flat in Norwich. Picture: Chris Bishop

Two fire crews were called to a fire in a flat in North Market Road after a passer-by called 999. - Credit: Archant

Two fire crews tackled a kitchen fire after a passer-by saw smoke coming from an upstairs window and heard an alarm sounding.

The two crews, both from Great Yarmouth, took around half an hour to tackle the blaze after they were called at 1.05pm on Monday, June 6.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the fire took hold in the kitchen of a first floor flat in North Market Road.

Although the emergency vehicles have their own reservoirs because it was in an urban area they were also able to connect to a hydrant, he added.

There were no ambulances called and all persons were accounted for, he said, adding that a passer-by had raised the alarm after seeing smoke coming out of a window and hearing an alarm.

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets. A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hot spots

The stop message came in at 1.36pm.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Bread and the shop

Great Yarmouth bakery has closed due to rising costs

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
An Our Hire bus in Hemsby.

A new bus route is coming to Great Yarmouth this summer

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Green light for holiday flats plan in former Sea Princess annexe

Hotel with 'very negative' Tripadvisor reviews gets go ahead for flats

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Griff Rhys Jones has signalled his solidarity with those opposed to expansion plans at Browston Hall Norfolk

'With you in spirit' - Griff Rhys Jones on fight against holiday lodges

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon