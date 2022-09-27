Kitten dies after being dumped in cardboard box with seven others
- Credit: RSPCA East Norfolk
One of eight ulcer-ridden kittens dumped by a river in Great Yarmouth has died.
The RSPCA said the damage to one of the kitten's eyes was so severe they were unable to save her.
The kittens were found by a police officer in a cardboard box by the River Yare around ten days ago.
All were found to be suffering from ulcers that had been left untreated for so long they faced losing their eyes.
A spokesman for the East Norfolk branch in Tarworks Road said the kittens were believed to be from two litters and that the ulcers may have been caused by cat flu.
They are being cared for by a foster carer who is administering eye drops, antibiotics and "lots of love" until they are strong enough for surgery.
The charity, which is not part of the national network, said it had been "absolutely overwhelmed" by donations of money and kitten food helping to meet the costs of their treatment.
To donate visit the RSPCA East Norfolk website.