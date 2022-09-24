Abandoned kittens left in cardboard box face having their eyes removed
- Credit: RSPCA East Norfolk
Eight kittens dumped in a carboard box by the river have such "horrendous" infections they may have to have their eyes removed.
The animals were found by a police officer close to the River Yare in Great Yarmouth, who rushed them to a vets.
Heartbreakingly, on examination, it was discovered that some had such terrible eye and tongue ulcers they were going to need their eyes removed.
They are being cared for by the RSPCA East Norfolk Branch in Tarworks Road where staff are doing their "absolute best" for them.
A spokesperson for the branch said: “We are absolutely devastated that someone let these babies get into such a terrible state, then left them in such a vulnerable way.
"They are on lots of medication and we will do our absolute best for them.
“Some of the ulcers on the kittens' eyes are so bad they are going to need to have operations to have the eyes removed, which is just heartbreaking.
“This will also cost and we know times are tough for many but if anyone can help towards their care by donating any amount, however small, we would be so grateful.
"We are an independent branch of the RSPCA and have to raise our own funds.
“As you can imagine all these babies munch through a huge amount of food.
"If you are able to buy a box of either Whiskas or Felix kitten pouches in jelly, (their current diet to avoid upset tummies), it would be a huge help."
The branch is currently caring for 23 kittens as well as a large number of adult cats.
Food can be dropped at the clinic on Tarworks Road, Great Yarmouth, or at its charity shops in Caister Road, Yarmouth (top of Northgate Street), Row 60 (near Nationwide in the town centre) and High Street, Stalham.
In Norfolk there were 1,276 abandoned animals reported to the RSPCA in 2021, with 451 reports in the county so far this year.
The charity fears a huge rise in pet ownership during the pandemic coupled with the cost of living crisis putting a strain on people’s finances means even more animals are being given up this year.
The East Norfolk Branch is a separately registered charity to the national RSPCA.
For ways to donate or rehome visit rscpcaeastnorfolk.co.uk/donate.