Shock as knife found in Subway tuna sandwich
- Credit: supplied by Nerice Moyse
A woman has shared her shock after she unwrapped her Subway sandwich to find a knife inside.
Nerice Moyse made the discovery when she opened her tuna sub delivered to her home in Lowestoft on Sunday (August 7) at around 5.15pm.
The 21-year-old, who is 17 weeks pregnant, said: "I understand everyone has an off day, but you have to be incredibly careful when you work in an environment like that."
She said: "I was with my partner and we got hungry. I am currently pregnant and always getting cravings so my partner went on his phone and ordered a Subway.
"I just opened it up and was like 'hang on, what?'. We both sat there in shock. My partner called Subway in Gorleston High Street and asked 'have you lost one of your yellow knives. And he was like 'Wait. Are you being serious, like actually?'.
"There was no apology. I still have the knife here."
Miss Moyse added: "Straight away I was like, 'imagine if a young child or a teenager had found it'. I am glad that it came to me."
She said she received a reply from Subway on Instagram who said they would speak to the restaurant and contact her within three days.
Subway has been approached for a comment.