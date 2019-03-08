Knitted model of Great Yarmouth goes on show in town for Anna Poppy fundraising

Three-year-old Anna Poppy Lawson with Margaret Seaman, 89, who knitted a miniature version of Great Yarmouth in the 1970s.

A miniature of Great Yarmouth’s Golden Mile has come to the town and is helping to raise money for a three-year-old with cancer.

A knitted version of Great Yarmouth in the 1970s is on display in Market Gates shopping centre until the end of April.

The intricately knitted version of the seaside resort's Golden Mile in the 1970s is being exhibited in Market Gates shopping centre as part of a fundraising campaign for a three-year-old girl with cancer.

Both 89-year-old Margaret Seaman, who created the display, and Bradwell girl Anna Poppy Lawson, who has been diagnosed with a childhood brain tumour, were in the shopping centre on Thursday (April 18).

Mrs Seaman, from Great Yarmouth, spent 12 to 15 hours a day for one year weaving her masterpiece.

She has fond memories of the seafront and now hopes her model can help raise funds for Anna Poppy's Army, which hopes to raise £50,000 for the girl's treatment.



The Lawson family have identified possible treatments in the USA and Germany.

Mrs Seaman's daughter Tricia Wilson, 70, said that the fundraising exhibit was a joint idea.

“We thought it would be nice to do something to raise money to help them,” she said.

She also said they hope the model can promote tourism to Great Yarmouth.



Decorative items including floral arrangements and hand-knitted cottages are for sale, with the proceeds donated to Anna Poppy's Army.

The miniature had been on display for two and a half weeks in the Forum in Norwich.

It has been in Market Gates since Monday (April 15) and will be displayed there until the end of April before it goes to the Royal Norfolk Show on June 26 and 27.

Anna Poppy's mother Lizzy said that her daughter has finished radiotherapy and is now taking a break from treatment until May 15 when she will have a scan.



She has been back in hospital twice with a high temperature.

The family is planning to go to Chessington theme park in Kent and Butlins.

Mrs Lawson said they are not far off the original target of £50,000.

She added that the family has been quoted £52,000 for treatment at a hospital in Cologne in Germany.

A bag pack in Tesco in Great Yarmouth will be held on Easter Saturday.

If you have any fundraising ideas Anna's uncle Sam Lawson can be contacted via mail4sam91@gmail.com.