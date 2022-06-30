Princess Anne meets the 'queen of knitting' Margaret Seaman at the Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The ‘queen of knitting’ has described her joy after meeting her third royal in less than a year.

Margaret Seaman, of Caister, near Great Yarmouth, hit headlines last year with her wool recreation of the Sandringham Estate.

Now, the 93-year-old has become a highlight of the Royal Norfolk Show after grabbing the attention of Princess Anne during her visit.

The Princess Royal spent a considerable amount of time talking with Mrs Seaman about her work.

Speaking to tens of thousands of visitors during the two-day show, which took place on Wednesday, July 29, and Thursday, July 30, she was excited to meet another Royal Family member - the third in less than a year.

She said: “I was lucky enough to meet Camillia and the Queen this year too.

“Speaking to Princess Anne, she was very interested in my piece and we talked about it for quite a while.

“She said her favourite part was the stables.

“My favourite is the church, and you can see the Queen and Prince Philip on the balcony and William and Kate with the three children in the garden.”

Margaret Seaman has knitted together a woolly recreation of Sandringham Estate. - Credit: Sandringham Estate

The dedicated knitter took two years to complete the 'woolly wonders' of Sandringham Estate after concentrating her efforts on finishing the project while shielding at her home during the pandemic.

Working from sketches and photographs, Mrs Seaman's handiwork features a knitted version of Sandringham House including its intricate architecture, chimneys, and windows, which measures 18ft by 6ft.

It all started when she joined a knitting group at the Louise Hamilton Centre in Gorleston and decided to re-create a knitted pond and garden in memory of her late husband Fred.

During the pandemic, she used thirty-four balls of wool and took three months to craft an entire hospital to raise money for Norfolk's three hospitals. She has gone on to raise thousands for charity.

Organisers of this year’s 175th Royal Norfolk Show have hailed Princess Anne’s visit as “the icing on the cake”.

Tens of thousands of visitors from around the county packed into the Norfolk Showground with some being lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the Princess Royal.