The cat that nobody wants - could you help find Kristy a home in time for Christmas?

Can you help find Kristy a home before Christmas? Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Archant

Can you help a cat who has been with the RSPCA East Norfolk for over five months find a loving home in time for Christmas?

Kristy, who is believed to be around six years old, has been with the RSPCA for almost six months.

In that time she’s grown increasingly frustrated and lonely but the charity say all she needs is a stable home where she can find her own space and some patience from her new owner.

A member of staff at RSPCA East Norfolk said: “Kristy loves attention, she loves to be fussed over and she will purr away when you pick her up.

“She’s not been rehomed as she will often swipe and sometimes give you a little bite when you put your hands towards her, but she’s running around your legs and purring at the same time.

“We really feel this is just because she’s craving company and needs interaction and so is getting frustrated in the cattery environment.

“We try to give all the cats as much company as possible but obviously it’s impossible to give them all individually what they need.

“Once she was in a home, had her freedom again, and had someone around with her we feel she then wouldn’t have all this pent up energy and be so desperate for attention that she gets herself all over excited.

“Out of all the cats we have it is really her who really needs to be in a home.”

There are many other cats needing homes before Christmas.

After a long 10 week recovery little Pebbles is now ready to find a home. She was a feral kitten who came to the rescue centre after she was found injured. She had two broken legs and fortunately the RSPCA has managed to save both. After a hard start she now deserves to find a lovely home.

Crane is described as a super friendly and affectionate young tabby cat aged around a year old. He has previously lived with a number of other cats and dogs so is well socialised.

Merlin is a black cat aged around two years old. The RSPCA say he can happily live with other cats and dogs and would make a great addition to any home.

Pilchard came to the rescue centre as a stray after he had been living on a building site for some time. The RSPCA still haven’t been able to trace an owner so he will soon be made available for rehoming.

No one has wanted to adopt Kent yet, but the RSPCA say he really deserves to find a family of his own and be in a warm home before Christmas. He has kidney disease but this is managed well with a special diet. He is described as a sweet friendly boy who would be happiest in a quiet home.

Asia, Alina, Asha and Allspice are all still looking for homes. They are aged between six to eight years old and staff at the rescue centre say they are no trouble at all.

Mousetrap is described as a sweet gentle cat. The RSPCA say she has always lived outside and so is very shy around people. She needs an adult only home with a patient owner who will help her to build up her confidence. She would benefit from living with another friendly cat.

Little Icon is an older lady but staff at the cattery say she has a huge personality. She gets along well with other cats and would make someone the perfect companion as she loves human company too.

Wifi is around 8 years old and has been at the rescue centre for eight weeks. He is a lovely boy who is also good with other cats.

If you think you could provide a loving home for Kristy or any of the other cats mentioned then please call the RSPCA’s rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form from the rehoming page on their website.

All of the RSPCA’s cats and dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme. You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption. There is a small adoption fee of £55 for domestic cats and kittens, dogs are on application and all are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk are a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

